‘Tis the season … and I’m not just talking about the holidays. It’s the time of year when some of the major award season contenders hit the big screen. Here’s Shireen’s take on four recent films that have critics and audiences buzzing.

Rami Malek (as Douglas Kelley): “He’s highly intelligent, charming, and a narcissist.”

Russell Crowe (as Hermann Göring): “I’m going to escape the hangman’s noose.”

Rami Malek (as Douglas Kelley): “Very sure of yourself.”

Russell Crowe (as Hermann Göring): “No man has ever beaten me.”

Cinema is rooted in history in “Nuremberg.”

Russell Crowe and Rami Malek are locked in a psychological showdown set after the events of World War II.

But it’s Crowe’s performance as Nazi leader Göring that takes center stage. The actor delivers a chilling, career-best performance that showcases he’s still one of Hollywood’s greatest stars.

The competition is stiff, but don’t be surprised if “Nuremberg” emerges as a dark horse this awards season.

Oscar Isaac (as Dr. Victor Frankenstein): “In seeking life, I created death.”

Sometimes the real monster comes from within. That’s a message director Guillermo del Toro explores in his take on “Frankenstein”, starring Oscar Isaac and Jacob Elordi.

The film tackles heavy themes of generational trauma, forgiveness and what it means to be human … all cloaked in del Toro’s signature style. The result is a visually stunning, powerful film that not only entertains but engages its audience.

With its captivating screenplay and extraordinary makeup and costume designs, “Frankenstein” is poised to be all charged up at the Oscars.

Ariana Grande (as Glinda, singing): “I know I’m who I am today because I knew you.”

Witch, please. When it comes to this year’s blockbusters, it doesn’t get any bigger, or greener, than “Wicked: For Good.”

Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande return as Elphaba and Glinda in the epic conclusion of the beloved musical. Grande steals the spotlight with a performance that’s equally bubbly, captivating and heartfelt. And her chemistry with Erivo continues to be the real magic behind the movies.

It’s a good film, but the source material’s weaker second act keeps “Wicked: For Good” from flying as high as the first movie.

Paul Mescal (as William Shakespeare): “Is it true? You know everything about a person by touching them here?”

Jessie Buckley (as Agnes): “Not everything.”

The greatest stories can come from tragedy, and that’s definitely the case when it comes to “Hamnet.”

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal star in this historical drama that explores the love story of William and Agnes Shakespeare … and the loss that inspired one of his greatest masterpieces.

However, this is not his story; it’s hers. Buckley is a force to be reckoned with, delivering an emotional, haunting performance that’s seemingly impossible to compete with.

That, paired with Chloé Zhao’s direction and the film’s message about the healing power of art, makes “Hamnet” a real winner.

