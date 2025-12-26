When you’re a movie lover, December releases can feel like the ultimate Christmas presents. But not all of them can be wrapped up in big, shiny bows. But it’s the thought that counts. Anyway, here’s my thoughts on four of this month’s top films.

Fired up and sparking up a frenzy! “Avatar: Fire & Ash” lights up the world of Pandora,\ with another epic adventure.

The third installment in the franchise is a cinematic spectacle that’s as visually stunning as its predecessors.

It’s a big, immersive blockbuster that isn’t afraid to hold back on the intensity, the emotions, or the run-time. But for fans of the saga, the three-plus hour run time is totally worth it.

Let the good times roll! Because the only thing sweeter than Caroline is Hugh Jackman and Kate Hudson’s magnetic chemistry in “Song Sung Blue.”

This musical drama is based on the true story of the couple behind the Neil Diamond tribute band, “Lightning & Thunder.”

It’s a feel-sad, feel-good movie about love, relationships and never letting your dreams die.

Play ball! Timothée Chalamet is going balls to the wall in the table tennis drama, “Marty Supreme.”

The actor has been training for this role since 2018, and it shows.

It’s a riveting performance in a chaotic, unhinged film that’s part sports-movie, part crime thriller and part comedy.

Timothée proves, yet again, that he’s not only mastered the game, but his craft.

My anaconda don’t want none unless you’re Jack Black and Paul Rudd!

The two are getting up to some real funny business in this reboot of the 1997 cult classic.

But in their version of “Anaconda,” it’s bloody violence meets slapstick humor. Sounds like the holidays to me!

It might not be the best movie out there, but it sure is entertaining!

