Film fans, you know the drill. It’s time to get critical, critical! Summer is almost over, but the hits are still coming in hot at the box office. Here’s a review of my favorite films from the month of August.

All work and no play gets Bob Odenkirk in the dog house with his family.

The actor is back as a workaholic assassin in “Nobody 2.”

Bob may not be the first guy you think of when you hear “action star,” but he definitely knows how to throw and take a punch.

The film is an adrenaline-fueled ride from start to finish.

The mystery horror film “Weapons” isn’t just scary, it’s scary good!

Julia Garner and Josh Brolin co-star in the suspenseful thriller about a small town where a group of kids vanish without a trace.

It’s a unique story full of twists and turns that’ll keep you guessing and on the edge of your seat.

An on-screen comedy turned real-life love story.

The naked truth is “The Naked Gun” reboot starring Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson is delightful.

The film brings the laughs and the nostalgia, and proves Liam’s particular set of skills includes some major comedy chops.

Double the drama, double the high jinks!

Sequels released decades after the original don’t always work, but having Lindsay Lohan, Jamie Lee Curtis and their undeniable chemistry continues to be a winning recipe in “Freakier Friday.”

It’s funny, heartwarming and a sweet exploration of family dynamics.

“Freakier Friday” truly proves time flies when you’re having fun.

Saddle up and rein it in.

When it comes to powerful storytelling with a lot of heart, “East of Wall” doesn’t just trot. It gallops.

This indie drama tells the true story of a woman trying to save her ranch after the death of her husband.

It’s a gritty film with a modern feel and a realistic portrayal of the impacts of unresolved grief.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.