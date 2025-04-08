They say when you go through heartbreak, you gotta get it out. That’s why I cry when Taco Bell messes up my order.

Maria Shriver has learned that — not the Taco Bell part, and she’s getting it out on paper. We had a little chat and a bite to eat over the weekend to talk about her new book, being nice to yourself and accepting a broken nail. Here’s our conversation before I finally picked up the check.

You know her as a Kennedy, a journalist, a best-selling author and former wife to movie star and governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, but Maria Shriver is also an evolved woman!

Lynn: “This book made me cry!”

It’s true. I cried reading her latest book, “I am Maria”, on heartbreak and healing, where she shares a collection of poetry on self-acceptance and being your true self.

Lynn: “So how deep does that go, Maria? Like, I came here with a broken nail, I literally thought yesterday, ‘I got to run to the nail salon, but this book is about self-acceptance, Lynn'”

Maria Shriver: I didn’t even notice it. See, all the things you think people are looking at and they’re not. I’m looking at your eyes, I’m asking you about your life, I didn’t even look at your nail and you’re focused on your nail. So I think we get focused on things other people aren’t focused on.”

Maria Shriver: “You’re freer than you think you are, that you’re an original, that you’re cool with it.”

Maria’s cool, too, because she’s quick to note, she’s not perfect.

Maria Shriver: “I’m always in a battle, I think we all are. It’s not, healing, accepting oneself isn’t a one and done.

Lynn: “I mean I’m wearing Spanx.”

Maria Shriver: “I’m not, but I would if I had that suit on.”

She’s had some hard knocks, like the breakup of her 25-year marriage after finding out Arnold fathered a child with the housekeeper.

Self-reflection, she said, was a life-saver.

Maria Shriver: “I sought out all kinds of counseling. I took responsibility, I looked within and picked myself up and moved forward.”

She said she’s single now and happy.

Lynn: “Are you open to dating?”

Maria Shriver: “Yeah, I’m open to anything that life throws my way. I like my life now and I feel I finally have my pieces organized. My kids are in a good place”

Speaking of kids, we had to talk about The White Lotus, the super popular TV show and the nude scenes with her son, Patrick.

Lynn: “Do you watch like this?”

Maria Shriver: “No, I watch eyes wide open, yes and I don’t know what’s gonna happen to him but I watch with my eyes wide open but my eyes aren’t great so I do miss things.”

Alright, back to the nail and my therapy session with Maria.

Maria Shriver: “The journey to living your one, wild and authentic life is just staying at it.”

Maria Shriver: “Look you have blue nails, you have shoes with studs on them, I’m not worried about you, you’re fine.”

Lynn: “Would you have come here with a broken nail?

Maria Shriver: “Of course I would have. Not a blue one.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox