They say when you go through heartbreak, you gotta get it out. That’s why I cry when Taco Bell messes up my order.

Maria Shriver has learned that — not the Taco Bell part, and she’s getting it out on paper. We had a little chat and a bite to eat over the weekend to talk about her new book, being nice to yourself and accepting a broken nail. Here’s our conversation before I finally picked up the check.

You know her as a Kennedy, a journalist, a best-selling author and former wife to movie star and governor, Arnold Schwarzenegger, but Maria Shriver is also an evolved woman!

Lynn: “This book made me cry!”

It’s true. I cried reading her latest book, “I am Maria”, on heartbreak and healing, where she shares a collection of poetry on self-acceptance and being your true self.

Lynn: “So how deep does that go, Maria? Like, I came here with a broken nail, I literally thought yesterday, ‘I got to run to the nail salon, but this book is about self-acceptance, Lynn'”

Maria Shriver: I didn’t even notice it. See, all the things you think people are looking at and they’re not. I’m looking at your eyes, I’m asking you about your life, I didn’t even look at your nail and you’re focused on your nail. So I think we get focused on things other people aren’t focused on.”

Maria Shriver: “You’re freer than you think you are, that you’re an original, that you’re cool with it.”

Maria’s cool, too, because she’s quick to note, she’s not perfect.

Maria Shriver: “I’m always in a battle, I think we all are. It’s not, healing, accepting oneself isn’t a one and done.

Lynn: “I mean I’m wearing Spanx.”

Maria Shriver: “I’m not, but I would if I had that suit on.”

She’s had some hard knocks, like the breakup of her 25-year marriage after finding out Arnold fathered a child with the housekeeper.

Self-reflection, she said, was a life-saver.

Maria Shriver: “I sought out all kinds of counseling. I took responsibility, I looked within and picked myself up and moved forward.”

She said she’s single now and happy.

Lynn: “Are you open to dating?”

Maria Shriver: “Yeah, I’m open to anything that life throws my way. I like my life now and I feel I finally have my pieces organized. My kids are in a good place”

Speaking of kids, we had to talk about The White Lotus, the super popular TV show and the nude scenes with her son, Patrick.

Lynn: “Do you watch like this?”

Maria Shriver: “No, I watch eyes wide open, yes and I don’t know what’s gonna happen to him but I watch with my eyes wide open but my eyes aren’t great so I do miss things.”

Alright, back to the nail and my therapy session with Maria.

Maria Shriver: “The journey to living your one, wild and authentic life is just staying at it.”

Maria Shriver: “Look you have blue nails, you have shoes with studs on them, I’m not worried about you, you’re fine.”

Lynn: “Would you have come here with a broken nail?

Maria Shriver: “Of course I would have. Not a blue one.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.