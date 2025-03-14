Got a need for speed? Well, there’s a really big race at Homestead-Miami Speedway March 23, but if you really want to feel what racing is all about, here’s a new way to do it. Deco’s Lynn Martinez strapped into a real race car — by herself — for the NASCAR Racing Experience, and she didn’t get a ticket.

NASCAR races are loud, exciting and full of drama, but most people watch from their couch or the stands.

Thanks to the NASCAR Racing Experience, you can get your need for speed from the driver’s seat — of a real race car!

I went to Homestead-Miami Speedway, put on a race suit, and got ready to burn rubber, baby.

Lynn Martinez: “Why do you trust people like me to drive a [race] car for the first time on the track?”

Guillermo Santa Cruz, President, Homestead-Miami Speedway: “Well, one, we have good insurance.”

Lynn Martinez: “That’s excellent.”

Guillermo Santa Cruz: “We’re covered. The other reason is we want people to experience it. It’s in the name: NASCAR Racing Experience. It’s the only way to really appreciate how fast the cars go and the skill that it takes to drive a NASCAR car.”

After watching a safety video and getting fitted for a helmet for my big head, it was time to drive.

But first, I got a few tips from the track’s president.

Guillermo Santa Cruz: “Go as fast as you can and keep it on the track. And please don’t hit my wall.”

Lynn Martinez: “OK.”

Guillermo Santa Cruz: “Please, because sometimes people hit the wall.”

Lynn Martinez: “What happens if we hit the wall?”

Guillermo Santa Cruz: “Nothing really happens, but then we’ve got to fix it, we’ve got to paint it.”

Lynn Martinez: “OK, just like I-95.”

Guillermo Santa Cruz: “Right.”

Lynn Martinez: “It’s so loud! I forgot to bring my earplugs!”

Lynn Martinez: “I’m gonna pretend I’m late for work, so I’m gonna be OK.”

After getting passed by a pro driver, it was time to step it up …and do some passing of my own.

Lynn Martinez: “Wooo! See ya, suckers!”

After four beautiful laps, it was time to bring it home.

Lynn Martinez: “I did it! And I even passed somebody!”

Lynn Martinez: “Woo! That was so fun!”

FOR MORE INFO:

NASCAR Racing Experience

March 23, 2025

Homestead-Miami Speedway

One Ralph Sanchez

Speedway Blvd.

Homestead, FL 33035

homesteadmiamispeedway.com/events

Tickets

Copyright 2024 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.