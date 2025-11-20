The right accessory can make or break an outfit, and when it comes to men’s watches, Omega is at the top of their game. And so is Glen Powell. “The Running Man” star was in SoFlo celebrating the brand’s new “Planet Ocean” collection. Deco’s Alex Miranda watched them so we could watch him.

Alex: “You are ambassador for Omega watches, which is just clutch. How would you describe this time in your life? You must be over the moon.”

Glen Powell: “What’s really fun is I’m just kind of getting to take this entire journey in, you never know how far this thing’s gonna take you and I’m getting to do the job that I love.”

Alex: “It’s a really big week for you, not just here on Miami Beach, but in general, ‘Wicked: For Good’ is out this week.”

Colman Domingo: “Running Man” is out in theaters as well.”

Alex: “Exactly. It’s history-making right now. So how are you feeling and what can you tell us about the cowardly lion?”

Colman Domingo: “I feel great and the cowardly lion is so beloved and I’m really, really proud to be a part of ‘Wicked: For Good.'”

Alex: “What’s your vibe when you’re in the 305?”

Taylor Zakhar Perez: “In the 305, dale. I feel like it’s the most colorful city in the United States. I love how much Spanish is spoken everywhere, like at lunch and dinner tables.”

Diego Boneta: “There’s something about this city where I feel at home. The first movie I ever shot with Tom Cruz, we shot here, and then years later with Luis Miguel was just, like, it was a before and after in my life.”

Glen Powell: “They spent so much time getting this orange particular, and they know that orange is my favorite color.”

Alex: “It’s a good orange. That could be the best orange I’ve ever seen.”

Glen Powell: “It makes me so happy.”

