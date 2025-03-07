If at first you don’t succeed, try and try again. Our favorite Aquaman is taking a second crack at an underwater photo shoot … and this time, he called in the pros.

Photographer Steve Haining was riding high on that record-breaking photo shoot. He got the Guinness World Record, y’all, for deepest underwater photo shoot right here in Florida. He was feeling great … until he saw our story on, you know, us trying to do the same, maybe break the record again in a pool.

Well, it didn’t work. I failed miserably, but he was kind enough to come all the way down to South Florida and show us how the pros do it … and let me tell you, I’m starting to get used to swimming in a suit.

Steve Haining just snatched the Guinness World Record for deepest underwater photo shoot, at 163.4 feet, right off Pompano Beach.

Steve Haining: “The deeper you go, the more pressure affects you, you know, when it can affect how you think. We had to change gas blends a bunch of times.”

We tried a few weeks later, but that was a bust.

Alex Miranda: “I don’t pee in the pool now. Now, I know some of you do. OK, so I have the vest on, I’ve got the pants, and the only thing I have to do left is to just put on the jacket and then jump in.”

[Alex dives backwards into the pool.]

Alex Miranda: “What happened?”

Photographer: “The GoPro died.”

Alex Miranda (to Steve Haining): “Deco Drive is obsessed with you, and of this photo shoot, which broke a record here in Florida, and in the state of Florida, we’re very proud of that and we’re about to give that a shot again here at my parents’ pool.”

Alex Miranda: “Now, is this what you actually used in the record-breaking shoot?”

Steve Haining: “Yeah, this is the exact camera, the exact way I set it up. The camera is a normal camera. It’s inside of this kind of box that has all the buttons you can control.”

Alex Miranda: “Yeah, show me this baby.”

Steve Haining: “Like, look through that.”

Alex Miranda: “I look in here?”

Steve Haining: “Right there.”

Alex Miranda: “Oh, in here. OK.”

Steve Haining: “So, like, that’s what you have to kind of monitor, besides your mask, and then through this. I brought you a weight belt that you’re going to be hiding underneath your fancy setup.”

Alex Miranda: “Are you a chicken when it comes to cold water?”

Steve Haining: “I’m from Canada.”

Alex Miranda: “For me, unless it’s 90 degrees, I’m freaking out. But are you good at cannonballs?”

Steve Haining: “I’ll do my best.”

[Alex and Steven jump in the pool. Alex screams. Steve gets to work shooting Akex in a caramel-colored suit at the bottom of the pool.]

Alex Miranda: “OK, Steve, we’ve got a problem, don’t we?”

Steve Haining: “The hair.”

[The photo shoot resumes, this time with Alex wearing a light colored fedora.]

Alex Miranda: “Serve face, right? Do I serve body? Like, what tips do you give your model?”

Steve Haining: “So the whole shoot, we plan before we go in the water, because once you’re underwater, we can’t just chat.”

[The photo shoot resumes, this time with Alex holding a seashell.]

Alex Miranda: “OK, but do I, like, rip the shirt open?” ?”

Steve Haining: “Like some Marvel movie, I’m into it.”

Alex Miranda: “You should be doing this shoot. Look at you. You’re a photographer and model. Look at this guy.”

It turns out the water got colder, it seems, from earlier today. I’m freezing, but you know what? Anything for the shot, right?

Steve Haining: “Anything for the shot.”

Alex Miranda: “Anybody?”

By the way, anybody who wants to learn how to pose underwater can take a workshop that Steve is participating in in Dania Beach this Sunday.

Pro tip: wear sunglasses while underwater, because the camera will not be able to tell if you’re looking at it, and if your eyes are closed and not open, because that can be uncomfortable under the water.

FOR MORE INFO:

Underwater Workshop

Hosted by Steve Haining & Heather Mermaid

Sunday, March 9, 12 p.m. – 5 p.m.

South Federal Highway

Dania Beach, FL

eventbee.com/v/underwater-workshop-march-9th

