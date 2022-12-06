The Winterfest Boat Parade is called the Best Show on H2O and the traditional kick-off to the South Florida holiday season. You’ll see WSVN there this Saturday night, as the Fort Lauderdale waters light up, but this past weekend Deco’s Alex Miranda lit up the Winterfest black tie ball as the host.

Girls, I was more nervous than Santa Claus on a diet around a pile of chocolate chip cookies. There were literally a thousand people.

But it did take place at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, so let’s just say I was able to take the edge of before going on.

It’s the fanciest of Fort Lauderdale festivities.

Alex Miranda: “When you’re wearing a gown like this, how do you walk differently?”

Lisa Scott-Founds: “It transforms you into this princess.”

The black tie ball is a big deal.

Susan Renneisen: “It is a true labor of love.”

A fundraiser before this weekend’s Winterfest Boat Parade.

Lisa Scott-Founds: “The number one event in the state of Florida with over a million people.”

But this elegant affair is also the highlight of Broward Country’s social season.

So who let me in here? And by here I mean this grand ballroom at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino.

Lisa Scott-Founds: “You really feel like you’re on the red carpet at the Oscars.”

Where it’s really about raising money for the community.

Susan Renneisen: “One year we even had it in a corridor because we were under construction, and now to have…”

Alex Miranda: “But you still had the holiday spirit, right?”

Susan Renneisen: “We did! We did!”

Now, technically, I didn’t crash the party this past Saturday.

Alex Miranda: “Just my imagination.”

Susan Renneisen: “I love your dimples! Haha!”

Alex Miranda: “Running away with me!”

Susan Renneisen: “We could do this all night!”

Somebody asked me to host it!

Alex Miranda: “Mr. Shane Strummm!”

Shane Strum: “Is this guy not amazing? Great voice. High energy.”

And here’s my take away: Fundraising is fun.

Alex Miranda: “Is everybody being good, or are they being naughty?”

Santa: “Um, a little bit of both.”

The 12-piece Private Stock performed all night.

Until a special performance from the North American tour of “Tina” — as in the Tina Turner.

Everyone feeling the holiday cheer.

Alex Miranda: “Is that the champagne or the holidays?”

Attendee: “It’s the tequila.”

I like that guy … and this coupe.

Alex Miranda: “Ford Mustang. Yeah, it’s a Mustang, and it’s got a bow. I think this was meant to be put under my Christmas tree.”

Plus, the fashion. I mean, these ladies were all walking their own runway.

Susan Renneisen: “How do you not feel like a million dollars? I feel like Cinderella at the ball.”

And I feel like … we’re soul mates?

Susan Renneisen: “Shoutout to Lynn, Shireen. We miss you guys, but I’ve got Alex.”

The Winterfest Boat Parade is this Saturday, along a 12-mile route.

And “Tina” — the Tina Turner Musical — hits the Broward Center Jan. 17 through the 29.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.