We are only five days away from the greatest show on H2O! The Winterfest Boat Parade brings holiday cheer to the Intracoastal in Fort Lauderdale, lighting up the holiday season here in South Florida. But Deco’s Alex Miranda lit up the Winterfest Black Tie Ball this weekend. It was a night of glitz and glamour for the boat parade’s 54th year. Can you guess what the theme of the party was?

The Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest is this coming Saturday.

Lisa Scott-Founds: “The number one live event in the entire state of Florida. It is a million people that are coming out to our shores.”

Karla Nelson-Thatcher: “54 years in the making. We don’t have snow but we do have an ice bar and we have boats and lights, a parade down the Intracoastal, couldn’t be anymore quintessentially South Florida.”

But this past Saturday, at the Hard Rock itself, was the Winterfest Black Tie Ball, supporting the parade and Broward County community.

David Hoenemeyer: “It’s the most exciting place in all of South Florida. 22 years we’ve been proud sponsors. It truly is the social event of the year.”

Hosted by yours truly.

Alex: “We are not only here at the Winterfest Black Tie Ball, apparently you and I are doing a number. We’re performing on top of this platform.”

With a Studio 54 theme.

Susan Renneisen: “When it was 54 years, we’re like, ‘Oh, my god, we have to do it up big.'”

David Hoenemeyer: “I went there once when I was like 22-years-old.

Susan Renneisen: “Stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive.”

Alex: “Stayin’ alive, stayin’ alive.”

Alex: “So are we bringing it back here at the Hard Rock?

David Hoenemeyer: “Hang around long enough and you’ll see.”

Susan Renneisen: “We don’t have to do it.”

Alex: “Keep going up, all of you.”

Susan Renneisen: “Alex, you are not that old.”

Alex: “The party has not even started yet. We’re in one of two lounges. Take a look at how glamorous this is.”

Lisa Scott-Founds: “We’ve got Midtown 254 because that was the address of the original Studio 54.”

Partygoer: “It’s so much fun, the glitter is fabulous.”

Lisa Scott-Founds: “And then we’ve got the red lounge, which is all in red neon.”

Partygoer: “Beautiful party. Love to be here.”

Lisa Scott-Founds: “There are lasers and disco balls and everything you can imagine.”

Partygoer: “Beautiful. Everything is stunning and amazing. It’s disco!”

David Boothe: “We’re excited, you know, the holidays are starting, we’re doing some ice loo shots.”

Partygoer: “Who throws a better party than the Hard Rock?”

Alex: “I see how many disco balls above your head, like 500?”

Bo Guidry: “We should start dancing now. Let’s do it.”

Alex: “Don’t challenge me. Three, two…”

It’s all presented by Broward Health.

Shane Strum: “Broward Health loves Winterfest. We love our community. We continue to give back every way we can.”

With local businesses, including Dowd’s Fine Jewelry.

Patrick Daoud: “I had a woman that came up to me earlier, and she said to me, ‘I love being given any piece of jewelry that begins with the letter A, like a Rolex, a Emerald.'”

Lending their helping hand.

Patrick Daoud: “Rose gold, 40 millimeter chocolate dial. It’s a really unique piece.”

Alex: “Nice, so thank you so much for this donation. I really appreciate it. It’ll be great tonight. Thank you. Bye. We’re friends, right?”

Do you think he remembers that? I’m not going to remind him.

Anyway, the Seminole Hard Rock Winterfest Boat Parade takes place Saturday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

Tickets for the best viewing area are still available at winterfestparade.com.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.