The robots are taking over — the dance floor! Rex the robot is a fixture in Brickell, where residents affectionately know the social media star as the Brickell clanker. But Deco’s Alex Miranda knows him best as his prom date. Rex, who’s been making appearances at SoFlo FIFA events, caused quite a scene when I met him at the Miami Beach Bandshell.

Meet Rex, the viral dancing robot who’s been turning sidewalks into dance floors and strangers into backup dancers.

He, it, whatever, has become one of Miami’s most unexpected celebrities.

Pop in and lock in at World Cup events across South Florida with his own favorite TV show and everything.

Rex: “Deco Drive, South Florida’s number one entertainment show on WSVN Channel 7.”

Alex: “Do you know anything about the co-hosts?”

Rex: “Lynn Martinez and Shireen Sandoval. Solid team. Great chemistry.”

Fan: “I think that robots are just cool and some robots get to help humans.”

Good thing because I’m a little rusty on the dance floor.

Alex: “Shireen, this is your dance move. That was really good. What else you got?”

Rex: “I got a few more.”

Alex: “Show me that.”

Fan: “It kind of looks like he’s like a human, but the movements are just like a little bit less like a human.”

Alex: “Rex, how is it that you move like that?”

Rex: “It’s all hydraulics and powerful motors and real-time balance adjustments from my sensors. Think of it like snowboarding, constantly shifting weight to stay centered and that’s what I do.”

Alex: “I think you’ve had a little too much to drink.”

Alex: “What do you think about it?”

Fan: “I like it. I like how he dance.”

Alex: “You like how he dances?”

Fan: “Yes. Good move. Yeah, for sure.”

Oh, we believe you.

And you can rent Rex for your own parties. Just make sure there’s a good DJ.

If you have any questions about Rex, who was made by Robotics Live, you can message him on Instagram here.

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