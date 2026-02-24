The Miami City Ballet is what it is today because of one remarkable lady. Toby Lerner Ansin is the founder of this graceful dance company. A company now celebrating 40 years.

A special dance, “Roses From the South – Three Waltzes for Toby,” debuted on the stage at Adrienne Arsht Center this past weekend.

The graceful dance ensemble was put together by the Miami City Ballet as a big thank you and happy birthday to Toby.

For Toby, it was a full circle moment.

Toby Lerner Ansin: “It’s like a dream come true. As a little girl, I could never have imagined I’d be sitting here and be one of the people responsible for all those dancers, the ballerinas, males also on the stage.”

The celebration continued with an after-party, where Toby’s oldest son, Andrew Ansin, hyped her up.

Andrew Ansin: “Everyone knows my mom has a lot of personality and charm. Always very positive, but she also has grit and I first encountered this one when I was born.”

The special tribute runs as part of “Into the Magic City” until March 1.

