Forget “Taco Tuesday” because this Tuesday is all about shamrocks and pots of gold! And drinks. You can’t forget about the drinks. Deco’s checking out an authentic Irish spot — that’s gearing up to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day in style. Plus, they’ve got a great name.

Grab a pint and raise a glass to the luck of the Irish!

The Leinster in Miami — love that name — is ready to paint the town green.

Stephen Wicker: “This is the only place to come celebrate St. Patrick’s Day here in South Florida.”

This Irish pub may be a new kid on the block.

Stephen Wicker: “We’re the newest Irish pub in town. You’re transported into Ireland when you come in here, it doesn’t feel like you’re in Miami. We have a lot of decor in the room that came straight from Ireland.”

But they’ve been celebrating St. Paddy’s Day all weekend, and they’re getting the festivities started early on Tuesday.

Stephen Wicker: “We’re gonna open at noon. We’re gonna have some drink specials with Guinness, our famous frozen Irish coffee, as well as some whisky specials.”

It’s a Paddy party like no other! And dressing up is definitely encouraged because not only will the drinks be flowing.

Guest: “It’s the best Guinness in town. The creamiest pints that we’ve got in Miami.”

But the entertainment will be popping off!

Stephen Wicker: “We have a girl, Cami, she’s coming in from the Drake School of Irish Dance, so she’s an amazing dancer. She’s gonna come in and elevate the atmosphere by dancing around the room for a little bit, putting on a little bit of a show for us.”

There will also be DJ sets throughout the day and plenty of food to keep you energized as you party all night long!

Guest: “We love The Leinster. We come here all the time to drink Guinness and eat the best wings in Miami.”

Guest: “It’s the only Irish bar in town that’s worth going to.”

Guest: “A community space where everyone comes and they feel welcome and like part of a family.”

Told you they had a great name — The Leinster.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

The Leinster Irish Pub

1600 NE 1st Ave

Miami, FL 33132

Website

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