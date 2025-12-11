Florida peeps, it’s time to warm up those vocals chords because Deco Drive is teaming up with the Orange Bowl Committee to pick the national anthem singer for next year’s football game.

This idol is officially on! For the very first time, SoFlo locals are getting a shot at history.

One lucky winner is going to belt out “The Star-Spangled Banner” live at the College Football Playoff game on Jan. 1.

We’re looking for anyone 10 to 22 years old from SoFlo to show off their talent at the Hard Rock Stadium.

Bob Lafferty: “We’d love them to know what they’re doing, right of course, because it’s gonna be in front of, what, 80,000 at the stadium, and all those watching at home. So can’t have stage fright.”

Here’s how to enter:

Record yourself singing the national anthem. Upload to YouTube or Vimeo via the Google form on the Orange Bowl website.

All submissions are due by midnight on Dec. 16.

