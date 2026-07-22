My Spidey-senses are tingling! Fresh off the waves of “The Odyssey,” Tom Holland, Zendaya, and Jon Bernthal are swinging back into action in a new Spider-Man movie. Deco’s all tangled up with the cast.

Tom Holland as Peter Parker: “Hi, my name is Peter Parker. You don’t remember me, but we used to know each other. Something bad was gonna happen, and the only way to stop it was to make everyone forget about me.”

Wait who’s this guy again?

Tom Holland as Peter Parker: “I’m not just Peter Parker. I’m Spider-Man.”

Just kidding! Deco could never forget you, Spidey. Even if everyone else did after the events of “Spider-Man: No Way Home.”

Tom Holland: “He made the ultimate sacrifice at the end of the last movie. And he did that because we wanted to, you know, not just to save the world but protect his friends.”

Tom Holland is back as your friendly neighborhood web-slinger in “Spider-Man: Brand New Day.”

So are his amnesia-struck besties, Zendaya and Jacob Batalon.

Jacob Batalon: “Ned does sort of figure out how to track Spider-Man and he’s been, they’ve both kind of have like this weird feeling of this missing link between them and Spider-Man.”

But memory or no memory, the world’s in danger.

Tom Holland: “The movie feels bigger than anything we’ve ever made before, while maintaining the kind of like, New York roots, this heartfelt story between three of the bestest of friends.”

Speaking of journeys, Jon Bernthal has been playing Frank Castle, aka the Punisher, since 2016.

Jon Bernthal: “I am, as I think we all are, enormously protective of the characters we play.”

But this is the first time he’s bringing him to the big screen.

Jon Bernthal: “I felt really heard. And I think what that resulted in is a very different Frank Castle in kind of all the best ways.”

Not every face is a familiar one…

Sadie Sink is in the movie too. But everything about her is totally under wraps.

Sadie Sink: “I’ve been a fan of the [Marvel Cinematic Universe] and especially Spider-Man, so to be joining that world is such an honor.”

Looks like everyone’s lips are sealed on everything except how the movie should be watched.

Tom Holland: “Getting your friends and family together to build a community and go and enjoy this movie in the theater is kind of the perfect way to experience this movie.”

Sadie Sink: “Anything that allows you to just be as immersed into the world as possible, I think yeah that’s an experience you’ll wanna have.”

“Spider-Man: Brand New Day” swings into theaters July 31.

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