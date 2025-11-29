A lot of people put their Christmas decorations up immediately after Thanksgiving … or if you’re like Lynn, after Halloween.

But some people like to wait. Especially if they already have great everyday interior style, like Zedd! The DJ is taking Architectural Digest inside his Los Angeles pad, and Deco’s tagging along for the ride.

Zedd: “What’s up, AD? I’m Zedd. It’s been a while. Come on in.

Zedd: “This house was designed by Jae Omar, an incredible designer. I’m a huge fan, and on the interior decoration side of things, this is the first time I’ve ever worked with an interior designer. His name is John Craywick. He’s been incredible to work with. He was willing to collaborate and really bring my vision to life and not sort of try to place things. So you will notice everything is incredibly cohesive, very simple, very calming.”

Zedd: “We are in the life room lounge of my studio. This is something we built from the ground up, and it’s sort of fulfills my dream of being able to be creative, have a space to make music, and be able to record immediately anywhere I get inspired. So we have the piano, the drums, the guitar; everything is hooked up, ready to go.”

Zedd: “So one of the most amazing things about being here, besides the fact that this is my favorite piano, and I went out and played so many, and this specific one just speaks to me. I can be writing music here and playing, and I get inspired, and then we have this magical box right here. I can just plug a little cable into here or there or by the drums, and I can control my main room from out here.”

Zedd: “Welcome to my main closet, which consists of a shoe wall that I built to house all of my shoes until I got more. This is the shoe that I wore in the ‘Break Free’ music video with Ariana Grande. It’s a very bizarre shoe, and it only has like half of a sole, but I really wanted to keep it as a memory, so this is one of my favorite shoes and memories.”

Zedd: “Thank you, guys, so much for checking out my new house. It’s been a pleasure to show you around, but it is time to get back to work for me. I’ll see you at the next one.”

