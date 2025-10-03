Every story needs a good soundtrack. Lucky for us, Jennifer Lopez’s new movie “Kiss of the Spider Woman” comes with its own. That’s because it’s a musical. Deco got to hit the high notes with one of the stars of the film.

Lights, camera, action!

Diego Luna (as Valentín Arregui): “Wait, you throw us right in. We know nothing about the story or the characters.”

Tonatiuh (as Luis Molina): “Don’t you like to dream, at least a little?”

Hang on, we’re getting to that! Because “Kiss of the Spider Woman” isn’t your average movie.

Jennifer Lopez, Diego Luna and Tonatiuh are bringing a Broadway classic back to the big screen.

The film follows two prisoners: A political revolutionary and a gay window dresser, who form an unlikely bond over the magic of music and movies.

Tonatiuh: “The theater kids inside of us were just alive.”

Deco caught up with Tonatiuh, who plays Molina, during his recent visit to Miami.

You’d think starring alongside JLo and Diego would be intimidating, but he says the three of them were having too much fun to worry about being nervous!

Tonatiuh: “The dynamic on set was fantastic. All three of us were living our dream. We got to tell a dynamic story, playing two different movies altogether, do a naturalistic acting style and then also go into a 1940s musical.”

The two movies in question are the film’s different settings: The actual prison cell the men share and the fantasy world Molina creates by telling the story of a Hollywood musical starring his favorite actress.

He says it was important to him for his characters to have contrasting looks.

Tonatiuh: “We first shot the musical, and then we transitioned over to the prison cell. And there was a certain weight and aesthetic that I wanted to create by losing about 45 pounds in 50 days. So it was really about thinking, ‘How do I get my face to look masculine and healthy for this portion of the film?’ And then, ‘How do we get to a genderless expression by the second half?'”

Unlike in musicals, people don’t generally burst out into song in real life, although maybe they should. Which begs the question: What song would Tonatiuh want people to start singing when he enters a room?

Tonatiuh: “Cardi B ‘Get Up 10’ is an anthem that I live by. It is like a warrior song, when she walks in she’s like, ‘I’m the one that’s killin’ [expletive,] hands down.'”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.