It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s Alex’s latest movie star interviews! Superman hits theaters this weekend, but before Clark Kent saves the box office, Alex Miranda flew to Hollywood to meet the cast. Yes, the movie is action-packed. Yes, it’s also heartwarming. And yes, star David Corenswet does have superhuman good looks.

Superman has come to save us all with the most feel-good superhero movie of the summer.

But DC’s new leading man, David Corenswet, won’t find out for himself until opening day.

David Corenswet: “Well, Rachel and I haven’t seen the movie yet, but what’s great is…”

Alex: “Well, let me tell you, it’s really good!”

Rachel Brosnahan: “Don’t tell us how it ends!”

David Corenswet: “Everything that you just said is exactly what it felt like making the movie.”

Director James Gunn tells me, it’s no accident either.

James Gunn: “Superman is a collaboration between all of the people who have ever worked on this character in all sorts of media. But I like superman a bit old fashioned, a bit Pollyanna. He stands for goodness and sticking up for the person that needs it.”

And right now, that’s David’s personal superwoman, Julia Best Warner.

Alex: “And you’re a new dad! Are you getting sleep?”

David Corenswet: “It was a crazy year, but there was so much that brought me into the present moment. Going home to my wife who had been taking care of our, at that point, newborn baby all day and trying to help out there, changing a couple diapers, do a bottle or whatnot.”

Alex: “Does she sarcastically ever say, like, ‘OK, Superman. Sure.'”

David Corenswet: “No, she, luckily, she’s maybe the only person who doesn’t do that, and I love her for it.”

Rachel Brosnahan plays such a convincing Lois Lane that, I, a journalist myself, made this mistake.

Alex: “Lois, thank you for making… wow.”

Rachel Brosnahan: “I’ll take it! I answer to that, too!”

Rachel Brosnahan: “I love playing obsessive women, and Lois is certainly no different. But it’s really fun to play somebody who’s sharp and smart and passionate and courageous and able to go toe-to-toe with one of the most powerful men in this universe.”

Rachel Brosnahan: “That scene is the scene we both auditioned with. I read it at home with my husband, who’s still a bit confused why he wasn’t cast as Superman.”

David Corenswet: “Me too! And it’s wonderful.”

Nicholas Hoult also auditioned for Mr. Clark Kent, but to James, Nick plays too genius a Lex Luthor.

Alex: “Nicholas, how many megalomaniac sociopaths did you research to get this job just right?”

Nicholas Hoult: “The common thread goes back to them seeing themselves or believing themselves as doing good and just anything else that kind of gets broken along the way is necessary because of the progress they’re making, I suppose.”

Sounds like a job for…

Ready to soar to new heights to see “Superman” in theaters? Deco’s giving away Fandango codes for the film. For a chance to win, send your name and phone number to giveaways@wsvn.com.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.