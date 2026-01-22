A new FX series is serving looks and a lot of darkness. “The Beauty” asks what happens when perfection comes with a price. Deco sat down with the cast to find out this is not your typical glow-up story.

Ashton Kutcher playing Byron Forst in “The Beauty”: “It’s an STD that people will actually want.”

I guess, I mean, anything for beauty, right?

“The Beauty” is a new thriller based on a dark novel with the same name.

The series draws inspiration from today’s glam culture and how far people are willing to go for the perfect face.

Rebecca Hall and Evan Peters play FBI agents investigating deaths behind the hot drug sold by “The Corporation,” AKA Ashton Kutcher.

Rebecca Hall: “We are in an unprecedented time where if you have enough money, you can, you can probably make yourself look however you want to look and, I think personally, when there’s money and corporations involved, I think that gets dangerous because those people don’t want you to stop spending the money.”

Evan is no stranger to co-creator and executive producer Ryan Murphy. They worked together on “American Horror Story” and “Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story.”

But Ryan’s creativity is what draws the actor to his work.

Evan Peters: “He’s always trying to do the opposite of what he just did and he gives you an opportunity to — for you to do the opposite of what you just did, which is a very rare thing, I think, in this industry, so you can’t help but say, ‘Yes,’ and he believes in you to do it.”

Learning multiple languages is a must to play his role.

Evan Peters: “It helped the character a lot because they’re international FBI agents and they’re constantly going to other countries and talking to other leaders and trying to get all the facts.”

