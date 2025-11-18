“Stranger Things” is returning for its fifth and final season! Almost a decade ago, the Netflix phenomenon took over TVs. Now, all of your questions will be answered. Your fears, realized, maybe! We can’t spoil anything.

“Stranger Things” is back with season five almost 10 years later.

Stars Millie Bobby Brown and Noah Schnapp are ready to let go. But not of each other.

Noah Schnapp: “I think ready.”

Millie Bobby Brown: “I always feel like a part of it’s gonna be just in us.”

Noah Schnapp: “I’ve come to terms with the story is closed. There’s no more story to be told with our characters but the relationships will live with us forever and that’s never going anywhere. She’ll be my best friend until I die so I don’t have to say goodbye to that. That’s the most important part.”

Millie reprises Eleven, who’s hiding from the government but training.

Millie Bobby Brown: “The jumping this year has been so much fun. I love jumping.”

For her final battle with Vecna.

Jamie Campbell Bower: “Vecna’s going through a huge change. At the end of season four, burnt and had a terrible fall out of a window. In this season, he’s back and badder than ever.”

But tackles villains differently in real life.

Millie Bobby Brown: “I’m a lover, not a fighter, one.”

Noah Schnapp: “She kills them with kindness.”

Millie Bobby Brown: “I do, I do. It’s the best way to do it.”

Oh, and since she has expressed interest in playing Britney Spears in that upcoming biopic and is currently wearing a “Baby, One More Time” style sweater look.

Alex: “Any of that choreo involve Britney Spears moves?”

Millie Bobby Brown: “Oh, my goodness. I will bring Britney Spears moves wherever I can but I can’t move as well as she can so, yeah.”

Now as far as Will goes.

Noah Schnapp: “I can tell you that he explores his personal struggles along with fighting these external forces. He’s the strongest he’s ever been.”

Well, good because Jamie Campbell Bower means business.

Jamie Campbell Bower: “We’re out for blood. We want to win. Head to shoulders is prosthetic, hand is prosthetic. There were certain things that I asked for, I was like, ‘Can you make my shoulders bigger by using American football pads,’ and then we had these.”

Alex: “It’s got to look hot.”

Jamie Campbell Bower: “It’s got to look hot. And menacing as well.”

And what about the finale?

Millie Bobby Brown: “I think you’ve trusted the Duffer brothers for nearly 10 years. Trust them one last time and they’ll deliver. It’s unbelievable.”

And finally, what was the strangest part about shooting “Stranger Things?”

Noah Schnapp: “I don’t know how to say this without sounding narcissistic but having so many people know you and feel like they know who you are and feel like your friend but you don’t know.”

Jamie Campbell Bower: “A black cat came to live with me. Literally just turned up at my door first day I started to shoot.”

Millie Bobby Brown: “I like journalists like you, that mean well and come in well-intended, and I think that the weirdest thing is when people don’t come in with that intention.”

“Stranger Things” will hit Netflix in three parts, starting with volume one on Nov. 26.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.