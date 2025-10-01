Crime series “High Potential” is trying to live up to its potential. Deco sat down with the stars to get some tea on what to expect for season two. And let’s just say, it’s a work in progress.

Kaitlin Olson (as Morgan): “I know you guys aren’t completely sold on my theory. But hopefully this should clear things up,”

Daniel Sunjata (as Detective Karadec): “Is this what the inside of your mind looks like?”

Kaitlin Olson (as Morgan): “Oh buddy, not even close.”

The show follows a high IQ, single mom played by Kaitlin Olson — with a gift to see a crime scene a little differently.

Actor, Daniel Sunjata, plays her detective partner and Amirah J is her teenage daughter.

They say Tuesday’s episode tackles some family drama.

Amirah J: “I feel like she deserves grace to a certain extent. I mean, it is her father that she knows nothing about but she wants to so bad. Putting myself in her shoes, I feel like I’d react the same way and, you know, get myself in a little bit of trouble, poke my nose where it doesn’t belong.”

Daniel Sunjata: “Get arrested.”

Amirah J: “Yeah, right.”

Yeah, young Ava is being rebellious in episode three but will we get some answers about her dad?

Catch “High Potential” Tuesdays on ABC at 10 p.m. Eastern.

