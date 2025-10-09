A lot of movies have great soundtracks. Sure, but they don’t have J-Lo starring on screen and in the recording booth. “Kiss of the Spider Woman” has both. Deco’s hitting the high notes with Jennifer herself and the rest of the cast.

It’s not just a musical, it’s a theatrical experience!

And getting to be part of it? That’s music to Jennifer Lopez, Diego Luna, and Tonatiuh’s ears!

Jennifer Lopez: “Honestly, I remember being on the set with Tona and Diego, and Diego saying, ‘We maybe should only do musicals from now on,’ like, he was like, ‘This is all we wanted to do for the rest of our lives.'”

“Kiss of the Spider Woman” is an adaptation of the Broadway musical.

It follows two inmates: A political prisoner and a queer window dresser, who form an unlikely bond while sharing a cell in Argentina.

Think of it as a movie within a movie, because the story alternates between the harsh reality they face and the fantasy world they escape to, by recounting the plot of a classic film.

Tonatiuh: “It felt like we went backwards in time, especially stepping into that old, classic Hollywood world.”

Jennifer Lopez: “The sets, yes.”

Tonatiuh: “Putting on those clothes. Both of us love singing in the rain, and there was this moment where it’s just like, ‘Are we in this?’ We both get to live in this fantasy world.”

Jennifer Lopez (singing): “We are dancing!”

The film explores themes of sexuality, politics, love, and human connection.

Diego tells Deco he relished the opportunity to dive in.

Diego Luna: “Valentín and Molina, they give themselves the opportunity to connect in the worst circumstances. And to me, that’s a beautiful reminder of how love has to be present and part of everything we do.”

We already know J-Lo is a triple threat, but the film gives her the chance to show off her skills.

She’s not just singing, dancing, and acting; she’s playing three roles!

Jennifer Lopez: “They’re all very different. You have the strong, powerful, larger-than-life superstar singing and dancing actress, whom he gets to escape with into these movies. And then you have Aurora, who’s kind of a more fragile woman, who feels like she’s cursed and can’t get love right. And then you have the spider woman, who will get the kiss, knowing that she’s gonna kill somebody but wants it more than anything, so you have, like, these three different sides of love.”

