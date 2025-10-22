Spicy, smoky, straight up flavor. There’s a whole day dedicated to Jamaican jerk, which is this Sunday! Deco met up with a chef bringing that fire to Miami — both day and night.

In honor of National Jamaican Jerk Day, Deco’s checking out a spot with authentic Caribbean dishes and a whole lot of heart.

Wayne Sharpe: “Jrk! is a Jamaican fast-casual concept. It’s a staple in the community downtown.”

At Jrk!, it’s a build-your-bowl paradise stacked with fresh ingredients and spicy tradition.

Wayne Sharpe: “National Jerk Day is coming up. Jrk! is our name so, obviously, we have a lot of things jerk. Jerk chicken is our most popular on our menu, we do a jerk vegan option, and jerk mac and cheese with chicken.”

Yeah, you heard that right: jerk mac and cheese!

And they’re the only place that serves it.

Wayne Sharpe: “We have the jerk chicken mac and cheese, so we incorporate the jerk and the cheese and chicken.”

And when the sun sets, the flavor levels up.

Mangrove brings the same tang, with a whole different energy.

Wayne Sharpe: “Mangrove is Jrk!’s alter ego. Originally, Mangrove was never meant to be a restaurant, it was meant to be a speakeasy where we serve jerk wings and bites and liquor. However, we realized that the space was unused and we started doing dinner and it took off.”

Yep, now it’s a full-blown restaurant and lounge, with food that’ll make your mouth water.

Wayne Sharpe: “Instead of a jerk chicken, jerk wings — same marinated and we have this Port wine sauce that we make that is going to accentuate the dish and lift it up, same for the lamb chops.”

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Jrk!

95 NW 1st St.

Miami, FL 33128

Website

