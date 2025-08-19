All roads lead to the movies here on Deco and “X” marks the spot for the next film on our radar! Deco’s dishing with the cast of “The Map That Leads to You,” which drops on Prime Video this Wednesday!

From girls’ trip to summer lovin’!

Madelyn Cline and KJ Apa are embarking on the ultimate European adventure in “The Map That Leads to You.”

But this film about two strangers who fall in love while on vacation, is more than just a romantic drama.

Madelyn Cline: “This story starts out as kind of like a love story between, like, some girls, like we’re on a Euro trip. And then it kind of ends up evolving into something else.”

Madelyn plays a recent college graduate. While KJ stars as a guy who’s using his grandpa’s old journal to retrace the places he once visited.

Okay, now we got to know: What are some places he holds near and dear in his life?

KJ Apa: “There’s a few prominent locations, it would be home in New Zealand. It’s a big map. And, you know, at the gym. And just where all my friends live and stuff.”

This film is full of twists, but Sofia Wylie and Madison Thompson, who play Madelyn’s BFF’s in the movie, say life is too!

Madison Thompson: “My college experience, I was going to go to one college and then, because of acting, things that happen, like change super last minute. Sometimes your path diverges and that’s definitely what happened to me. But I made the most incredible friends like, met my boyfriend, like so many people that are so central to my life today.”

Sounds like everything here could be happening for a reason!

Sofia Wylie: “As actors, we all experience the rejection that comes where you really, really want something and it feels like it’s meant to be. Those are always times in my life where I’m really grateful for the no’s because it always leads to a better yes.”

“The Map That Leads to You” premieres on Aug. 20 on Prime.

