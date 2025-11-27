Grab your emotional support flashlight! Season five of “Stranger Things” is about to get chaotic. Volume one is finally here! Cancel your plans because who doesn’t love a little strange on a Friday night? Deco spoke with the cast about the end, ’80s nostalgia and cats.

“Stranger Things'” fifth and final season is streaming on Netflix.

Well, the first four episodes at least.

The cast tells Deco it’s…

Maya Hawke: “Better than I could’ve dreamed.”

Gaten Matarazzo: “Just a whole bunch of emotions.”

Joe Keery: “Pressure cooker.”

Natalia Dyer: “Intense.”

Finn Wolfhard: “Everyone’s hearts hold on, their childhood’s about to die.”

Maya Hawke: “This season’s gonna be so great and I’m so proud. It’s so hard to go out strong and I think we did.”

Finn Wolfhard: “The stakes were high.”

Gaten Matarazzo: “The stakes were quite high.”

Charlie Heaton: “Everyone put their heart into it.”

Alex: “Who dies?”

Charlie Heaton: “Right, well…”

Maya Hawke: “Wouldn’t you like to know?”

With the town under military quarantine, the Hawkins gang must find and kill Vecna, the source of powerful, deadly rifts.

Gaten Matarazzo: “They’ve always been personally jabbed at throughout the years but it feels different this time around, especially since they’re going in without the upper hand. Not that they ever really had it but significantly so this year, and it’s a little scary.”

As far as what’s coming for each character, lips are sealed.

Sadie Sink: “It’s just…”

Caleb McLaughlin: “Lucas is a soldier, ambitious, he has a sense of vengeance.”

Finn Wolfhard: “Mike is very motivated to end this painful chapter for everyone.”

Gaten Matarazzo: “Dustin is in a bit of an emo era. He’s got a new aesthetic, he likes new music. He is being a little [expletive].”

The experience has been life-changing.

Natalia Dyer: “Everyone has bonded making this together.”

Especially for Natalia Dyer and Charlie Heaton, who are a real life couple.

Natalia Dyer: “We started on this journey together, and getting to work together all these years, grow up together, like, it’s profound, it’s really special and we’ll always be grateful for that.”

But what about the ’80s does the cast wish they grew up with?

Maya Hawke: “Walk by your friend’s house to see if they’re home.”

Natalia Dyer: “Totally.”

Joe Keery: “Parents don’t know where you are.”

Maya Hawke: “No technology.”

Natalia Dyer: “No one demanding to get in touch with you, angry that you don’t respond.”

Charlie Heaton: “That’s the thing,

And speaking of monsters, star Gaten Matarazzo has two.

Alex: “Now as a fellow cat dad myself, I’m even more interested in Joan and Jett.”

Gaten Matarazzo: “Oh, my goodness, this is delightful.”

Alex: “Which one deserves to go into the upside down more often?”

Finn Wolfhard: “Easily Jett. Jett would come on.”

Gaten Matarazzo: “I love him, he’s my little dude, he’s my guy. It’s always the old cat.”

“Stranger Things” season five will drop on Netflix in three volumes. The first four episodes are currently streaming, with the next volume releasing on Christmas Day and the final volume releasing on New Year’s Eve.

