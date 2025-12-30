Ryan Seacrest will be in Times Square counting down to the new year once again. But this year, “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” is spreading the party across the U.S.. Deco’s got your preview.

Ryan Seacrest is back in Times Square for the iconic ball drop, and once again his co-host is Rita Ora. But the celebration isn’t staying in one place.

Julianne Hough and Rob Gronkowski will bring the energy to Sin City.

Julianne Hough: “I don’t really party at night. That’s not really my jam. So if I can do it, you know, one time a year, and have it be on this scale, it’s pretty awesome.”

Rob Gronkowski: “I’m so excited for this night and it’s gonna be mayhem, it’s gonna be a lot of energy, it’s gonna be special and we’re going to rock ourselves into 2026.”

This is Gronk’s second year hosting, and he said there’s nothing like ringing in the new year live on national television.

Rob Gronkowski: “I know it’s gonna be one of the best nights of my life, there’s no doubt about that. I’ve been a part of New Year’s Eve before on live national television. It’s one of the greatest nights that you can possibly have. I remember not falling asleep until 5 a.m. as well, just because there was so much adrenaline that was going on.”

For the first time ever, Chance the Rapper will host “Rockin’ Eve’s” central time zone countdown in Chicago.

As for the performers, there’s something for everybody — Mariah Carey, Post Malone, Diana Ross, and one band that hits especially close to home for Julianne.

Julianne Hough: “Goo Goo Dolls, I mean, it’s gonna be awesome. I think I danced to that song, ‘Iris,’ on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ so it truly is iconic.”

John Rzeznik: “I think it’s amazing to be part of this because it’s been going on for so long. We actually played it 30 years ago when had our first hit and Dick Clark was still hosting it.”

So whether you’re watching from Times Square, Vegas, Chicago — or on your couch — “New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” is promising a big countdown with a lot of memories.

Happy New Year!

“Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve” with Ryan Seacrest airs live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31.

