Starting a new job can be stressful, but imagine if everyone around you was watching. That’s exactly what happens in Prime Video’s new comedy experiment, “Jury Duty.” In the new season, a guy named Anthony Norman shows up for a job. Only thing is, this job comes with a big secret, and the poor guy becomes the star of a show he didn’t even know he’s in.

Anthony Norman: “Hello, my name’s Anthony Norman and I’m here at …sorry.”

Hey Anthony, the place is called Rocking Grandma’s. What is this, your first day?

Anthony Norman: “This is my first day here.”

Oh, it is your first day. You’re forgiven.

Anthony thinks he’s working a temp job at a family-run hot sauce company on Jury Duty Presents: Company Retreat.”

Anthony Norman: “I’m basically here to do whatever they need me to do.”

But what he doesn’t know is: the company is fake, and his co-workers are actors.

The producers say the recipe worked so well the first time, so why change it.

Todd Schulman: “There were a lot of people who aren’t normally comfortable watching a show like this, where there’s someone who’s being deceived, but could enjoy this show because of the kind of kindness and warmth that the show kind of exuded. We always felt like this hero is in good hands and he’s gonna have a great experience.”

Now with all those cameras following him around, you’d think that Anthony would be suspicious, I mean, he’s not a Kardashian.

So why doesn’t he catch on? He thinks he’s part of a documentary.

Anthony King: “We are trying to think through every possibility, but he literally doesn’t know he’s on a television show. Even just him going, ‘I’m hungry and I want a snack’ and he leaves and you have to adjust and you to pivot and scramble.'”

As the experiment goes on, Anthony gets the chance to step up and help the company if he wants to. No pressure.

Anthony King: “He, lucky for us, always made those choices and always made those, that, that connection with everyone and that was the real challenge of the show. Could we create scenarios where he cares so much that maybe he will go above and beyond in a way you couldn’t even predict by the end of the season?”

And for the producers, that’s really the point.

Todd Schulman: “We live in a, a world where I think algorithms and attention economy, kind of rewards, kind of, showing the worst of us sometimes and, like, the hot messes, but I do think, like, that hopefully the show kind of highlights this idea that there are a lot of good people on this planet who, who, when given the opportunity, will make the right choices.”

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