2021 is almost over. Can I get an amen to that? This year will definitely be one to remember, for the good and the bad. Here’s a look back at what went down in entertainment news in 2021.

The box office was back. Vaccines and COVID-19 protocols allowed movie theaters to reopen nationwide.

Swinging in at the end of the year, “Spider-Man: No Way Home” broke records, earning $260 million in ticket sales.

That debut marked a pandemic best and the second biggest opening weekend ever.

Other blockbusters thatbanked big included “A Quiet Place Part II,” “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings,” “Venom: Let There Be Carnage,” and Daniel Craig’s final James Bond, “No Time to Die.”

Audiences were back at award shows.

At the 63rd Grammy awards, Beyoncé won her 28th trophy, making her the most awarded female artist in Grammy history.

When nominations for the 64th Grammy awards were announced, her husband, Jay Z, became the most nominated artist ever.

The Academy Awards went down in April, with nominees in person and the return of the red carpet.

“Nomadland” took Best Picture and made history when Chloé Zhao became the first woman of color to win Best Director

The movie world was shocked when cinematographer Halyna Hutchins was killed on the set of the film “Rust” when Alec Baldwin discharged a firearm with a live round. An investigation is ongoing.

In music, 10 people were killed and hundreds injured during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival while rapper Travis Scott was performing. Dozens of lawsuits have been filed.

Captain Kirk boldly went out of this world. William Shatner at the age of 90 became the oldest person to go to space.

Love came and love went in 2021.

Paris Hilton got married. Lindsay Lohan got engaged. Kim and Kanye announced their divorce.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez split, then “Bennifer,” Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, reunited.

Britney Spears was free at last. Brit won a court ruling to remove the 13-year conservatorship controlling her life.

Adele released “30,” her first album in nearly six years, complete with a star-celebration and Oprah interview.

Adele is also now one of many artists who will be headlining new residencies in Las Vegas in 2022.

