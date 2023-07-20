“Barbie” opens Thursday, and the movie buzz is off the chain, if you haven’t noticed.

In the movie, Barbie experiences the real world, and whether you’re a human or a doll, the real world, it can be a little much, as you might already know.

But Deco’s all about fun, so we had a play date with the supporting cast of the movie, and it was a party full of “Barbie” laughs.

Ariana Greenblatt (as Sasha): “We haven’t played with Barbie since we were like 5 years old.”

Margot Robbie (as Barbie): “Oh!”

If you didn’t play with Barbies, America Ferrera says, you’ll still appreciate the movie.

America Ferrera: “I did not play with Barbies, and truthfully, I would’ve thought, ‘Oh! I don’t have any feelings about Barbie,’ but I think the truth is, everybody has feelings about Barbie.”

America Ferrera (as Gloria): “Barbie in the real world. That’s impossible.”

America helps Barbie navigate the real world and helps her understand womanhood.

America Ferrera: “Barbie has stood in for all of us in our minds, for the idealized beauty and glamour, and the fact that we get to tell this big epic movie and change that narrative, shift it.”

Margot Robbie (as Barbie): “Barbie is a doctor and a lawyer, and it’s so much more than that.”

Will Ferrell (as Mattel CEO): “Ahh! I thought we discontinued her.”

In the film, we get to see Weird Barbie, played by “Saturday Night Live” alum Kate McKinnon.

Hari Nef (as Barbie): “The president’s here.”

Issa Rae (as President Barbie): “I am. You’re welcome.”

Issa Rae is President Barbie, and Michael Cera plays Ken’s bestie, Alan.

All the actors have different types of Barbies that they would bring to life if they could.

Kate McKinnon: “I would create, um, Potato Farmer Barbie. It’s really, really hard. What about you?”

Michael Cera: “I’m trying to think, what I can create to help. Is it a drought?

Kate McKinnon: “Yes, it’s a drought.”

Michael Cera: “I would be Irrigation Barbie.”

Issa Rae: “I won’t lend myself to any of that, and I want to be Doesn’t Think About Work or Doing Anything Barbie. Just Mind Turned Off Barbie, like aMeditation Barbie, I would love that.”

Michael Cera: “I wanna see the facial expression of that Barbie.”

Issa Rae: “Just…”

Michael Cera: “She’s just kinda mouth slightly open.”

Role-playing with these funny dolls is a must, and of course, President Barbie gets to set the scene.

Issa Rae: “Barbie is on a rocket ship, the rocket ship has a fire in the kitchen. Go!”

Kate McKinnon: “Ken, there is a fire in the kitchen.”

Michael Cera: “This is so dangerous.”

Kate McKinnon: “I don’t think we’re gonna make it to Saturn.”

Michael Cera: “Can we just get the fire out?”

Kate McKinnon: You’re always like this, you always minimize what I’m saying.”

Michael Cera: “No, I want to talk about all that, but I…”

Kate McKinnon: “I need to lie down right now. Lie with me, please, and hold me.”

Michael Cera: “I will in 5 minutes.”

Issa Rae: “Unfortunately, I don’t think you can set a fire in space, so I [expletive] that up. You can’t?”

Kate McKinnon: “You can’t?”

Michael Cera: “But we’re in a pressurized chamber.”

“Barbie” opens in theaters on Friday.

