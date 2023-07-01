Do we have a theme song for summer 2023 yet? Hmmm. Well, “The Piña Colada Song” dropped Friday and is a top contender.

Deco Drive was exclusively on the music video set to watch some behind-the-scenes magic. DJ Cassidy, Shaggy and Rayvon are getting into the summertime groove.

DJ Cassidy: “I always wanted to remake the 1979 Rupert Holmes classic, ‘Piña Colada.’ It’s such a classic summertime party record, and I had a vision to create a modern-day version.”

Shaggy: “I did the vocal production and kind of added some bells and whistles to it, tapped into Rayvon, and he really kind of sealed it, ’cause it needed that angelic sound.”

Rayvon: “Anybody who knows about ‘Piña Colada,’ it has quite a few ingredients in there, you know what I mean? I don’t know if I brought the coconut or the pineapple or what but, you know, it worked out.

Shaggy: “Yeah, I think he’s the coconut.” [Rayvon laughs.]

Andrew McCarthy (as Larry Wilson): “Oh, my God. What kind of a host invites you to his house for the weekend and dies on you?”

Jonathan Silverman (as Richard Parker): “I don’t know.”

And for the music video?

DJ Cassidy: “I want to recreate a movie that speaks to the spirit of the song, and I immediately thought of my favorite ’80’s comedy, ‘Weekend at Bernie’s.’

Seeing Shaggy and Rayvon and me dressed like Terry Kiser and Jonathan Silverman and Andrew McCarthy is just like my vision come to life.”

And spoiler alert, the OG cast made a cameo.

Jonathan Silverman: “First music video, who would’ve thunk it, Uh-oh! Terry’s in character. He’s back, he’s back.”

Terry Kiser: “Oh, I’m sorry. That scared me, I lost it. I left you for a while.”

And how does Miami compare to the original movie set?

Jonathan Silverman: “There’s nothing like Miami.”

Terry Kiser: “Nothing like Miami.”

Jonathan Silverman: “‘Beach audiences are the greatest audiences in the world.’ That’s a Jackie Gleason quote.”

Terry Kiser: “And they have a pretty good basketball team going now, too.”

This remake of the 1979 hit brought back some memories.

Jonathan Silverman: “What were you doing in ’79, Terry?”

Terry Kiser: “Wow. I was still in diapers. I don’t know about you.”

Jonathan Silverman: “But you were drinking piña coladas and making love at midnight.”

Terry Kiser: “Yes.”

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.