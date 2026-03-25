We’ve been talking about this moment for awhile, and now it’s finally here! The “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary” is now streaming on Disney+. The stars and some super fans hit the purple carpet at Monday night’s premiere and had nothing but great things to say.

Miley Cyrus is taking a stroll down memory lane, revisiting her iconic role of Hannah Montana that shot her to superstardom!

Miley Cyrus (2008): “I love you! I love you! I love you! And keep watching ‘Hannah Montana’ on TV!”

Twenty years later, Miley says Hannah is a gift that keeps on giving!

Miley Cyrus: “This special really is a gift. It’s just to thank them for their loyalty, for this career that I’ve gotten, but also the life that I have because of their support.”

The superstar walked the purple carpet at the “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary Special,” where she said the glory days are not over.

Miley Cyrus: “And for me, it’s just about celebration, honoring, not, you know, going too far in the past, but also looking ahead for the future, which I’m really excited about sharing some new music.”

Miley performs a new original song in the special, and some familiar music.

This night was also a reunion of sorts for the members of the cast.

Cody Linley: “I’m excited to reunited with the cast, give hugs, spread love and celebrate 20 years of ‘Hannah Montana.'”

Jason Earles: “I am rocking my ‘Rico Surf Shop’ T-shirt. It is an actual, authentic one from the show, from my wardrobe. It doesn’t fit anymore but I’m wearing it anyway.”

Country superstar Lainey Wilson used to perform as “Hannah Montana,” and remembers the time fondly!

Lainey Wilson: “‘Hannah Montana’ paid my bills, I mean, I did three or four birthday parties a weekend and I did it for five years!”

The hit Disney show even made a stan out of Jojo Siwa!

Jojo Siwa: “I had everything! I had the guitar, the karaoke machine, the toothbrush, the clothing, the lunchbox, the backpack, the wig, the costume, the microphone — all of it!”

Now if you were watching that “Hannah Montana 20th Anniversary,” you probably saw some big names, and noticed a couple of big absences.

Emily Osment, who played Hannah’s best friend Lily. She missed the special, saying she was filming her new show, and couldn’t step away. She thanked fans, saying the series changed her life forever.

Emily Osment: “But I wanted to say hello and thank you to everybody that has stuck by us for all these years. I’m so grateful that you guys all still love the show, I’m so proud to be a part of it.”

And Mitchel Musso who played Oliver also sat this one out, sharing old cast memories online but not attending the special.

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