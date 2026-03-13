The Fair, be there! For food, families, and fun, you can’t beat the fair. Deco’s Alex Miranda, who always says he has a soft spot for handsome carnival workers, went to check it out.

You know how it goes: “Be there, the fair!”

Eddie Cora: “Seventy four years, not showing its age yet.”

Except, we really mean here because gates are already open, y’all!

The Miami-Dade County Fair and Exposition is back through Easter, April 5, with a “Wild About the Fair” theme.

Eddie Cora: “The idea was to get the kids more involved, going to the barn and seeing the animals.”

Alex: “I feel like sometimes people think so much about the rides and the food they forget about the animals, these are so cute!”

That means plenty of chances to see and smell livestock.

Alex: “A little handsome devil, isn’t he?”

Double fist, deep fried everything.

Eddie Cora: “Thirty-seven new foods. We had to create a food map just for the new food.”

Including Mama Jane’s.

Alex: “What do we have in our hands here?”

Worker: “You have the Bischoff cookie butter cheesecake funnel cake.”

Alex: “It’s the perfect time to have one of these now that Ozempic is available, correct?”

Worker: “Of course, either that or Wegovy.”

[Alex tries fried frozen watermelon]

The big thrills are back too. Like that Crazy Mouse roller coaster and two brand new attractions.

Alex: “This is the Pegasus. 12 revolutions per minute and it spins three different ways. You can’t predict that chaos.”

Eddie Cora: “Don’t eat before you go on the ride.”

Alex: “Something tells me that you’re gonna hand me a corndog right before I go on there.”

And this one is literally so Miami.

Alex: “Pero, how Miami is the ‘Super Miami.'”

Guest: “It’s super Miami!”

Eddie Cora: “It’s more of a G-force kind of a ride.”

Alex: “It’s super fun!”

General admission is $18. Season passes start at $36 online. Unlimited ride wristbands start at $42, with express passes available for $30.

Eddie Cora: “Every Wednesday, $5 to get in. You come in before 6 o’clock [p.m.] Monday through Friday, it’s half off.”

Kids 5 and under can enter for free, as well as adults over 65.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Miami-Dade County Fair & Exposition

10901 Coral Way

Miami, FL 33165

Website

