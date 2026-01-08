You know the saying, “When you look good, you feel good?” In Deco lingo, that means motivation looks better when your leggings fit in all the right places. So we’re checking out two new brands in fitness that give that gym confidence energy.

Timothée Chalamet on “Saturday Night Live”: “OK everyone relax, relax, relax.”

Michael Longfellow on “Saturday Night Live”: “Is this supposed to be hard?”

Timothée Chalamet on “Saturday Night Live”: “Is that what your girlfriend said to you last night?”

Hard or not, swinging and sweating in style is always a plus.

For FF Gains, they’re going back to the basics for their new collection, which is called…

Jessyka Castillo: “‘New-trals.’ Literally, N E W-trals. We really wanted to focus on the new you, right, it’s 2026 so it is new-trals.”

After all, the new you can also mean going back to the old essentials.

Jessyka Castillo: “You can never have too many blacks, right? Black, you can add color, keep it simple. We have tans, we have sage, we have olives, we have browns.”

And creating your own look is the goal.

Jessyka Castillo: “Now, you can shop just the top or the bottom and kind of continue to build your collectibles, switch colors. We also made more shorts to give some variety, we didn’t have a lot of shorts, and then we’re back to our onesies. When I saw this studio, one, it’s aesthetically very pleasing. It kind of inspired us going neutral because we were thinking what would look good in here.”

With Agape, fitness fashion is all about personality.

Charlene Martinez: “For my new collection, I want to do something that always resonates with me. Your style changes completely when you become a mom. So I decided I wanted to do something that resonates more with my ’90s style, which is the reason why I came up with the bell-bottoms.”

And comes in royal ella blue inspired by…

Charlene Martinez: “I did it because it was very Disney-inspired. All the colors were supposed to be Disney princesses.”

Surviving leg day with these tight looks is key.

Charlene Martinez: “I started off with my collection of the Nordic nova set. I wanted it to be very comfortable, very sleek and all matching. Then we have the oasis jumpsuit that is in earl grey. Simply, it was a tea that I was into while I was pregnant.”

Both brands are having wellness events in January.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

FF Gains

Website



Agape Garments

8001 W 26th Avenue

Hialeah, FL 33016

Website

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.