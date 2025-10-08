Join the millions of fans who are humming a tune from the hit movie, “KPop Demon Hunters,” and then wondering if the voice actors and singers are the same. Well, the secret’s out. The stars of pop group, “Huntrix,” are glowing behind the shadows. Deco’s unmasking the true demon-divas behind the hits, and they’re promising to be icons in the making.

Life’s only going up for the real voices behind pop group, “Huntrix,” and the golden matchup is heavenly.

Ejae: “The synergy was iconic and, like, we all sound amazing together and we, like, can’t do it without these girls.”

Netflix’s “KPop Demon Hunters” became a massive hit out of nowhere.

Ejae: “Feel like if you ask anyone from ‘KPop Demon Hunters, ‘Did you expect it?’ It’s like, ‘Nope. No one expected anything.'”

Audrey Nuna: “Yeah, that’s been the beauty of it, though. It’s just everything is so surprising and fresh and new, and every day it’s just like a new stratosphere of ‘Wow, this movie is just breaking, not even records at this point, just the mold of like what it means to even break records.'”

Ejae: “Yeah.”

Rei Ami: “Yeah.”

Each one brings something to the singing triple threat.

Audrey Nuna: “I feel like we all brought something very real and close to our hearts when we decided to sing for these characters because I feel like we deeply relate to a lot of the things that they’re talking about.”

Like…

Audrey Nuna: “Just working hard, the grind, and also just being your full self, embracing your full self, that’s always a journey.”

They’re embracing being just the voices of the songs and not the full-blown stardom craziness.

Audrey Nuna: “It’s clutch.”

Ejae: “Love it.”

Rei Ami: “It’s nice.”

Ejae: “Love going, yeah, love going to H Mart, hearing my songs in there, but just picking out the right kimchi and no, you know, in my pajamas. Great.”

Rei Ami: “No makeup.”

Audrey Nuna: “Kimchi is good.”

For the newly formed besties, there’s nothing like unity through music.

Ejae: “Pop music is a universal language. I think power of everyone singing the melodies, uniting everyone from different races, different cultures together.”

