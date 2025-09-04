Popping up globally is K-pop group, IVE. From viral dance moves to a world tour — this powerhouse of ladies is here to stay and slay. Deco’s diving into their new album and the international icon success.

Giving it their all is K-pop girl group, IVE.

The six member group recently dropped their fourth album called “Secret.”

Liz: “We always like looking forward to our new album and looking forward to our new songs. So we’re really enthusiastic at seeing our dives, which is our fandom’s names.”

“Dives” were everywhere at their first ever world tour.

An Yujin: “Since we debuted, we really wanted to have a world tour. And we finally did it last year. So I think that was the moment that I expected as IVE.”

Their hit single, “XOXZ,” is already taking over the TikTok world with 10.2 million followers.

Rei: “I really like TikTok and I film and edit TikTok by myself. I think I was proud of myself for that ability.”

Each baddie brings a different talent to the bunch.

An Yujin: “Like for singing, I think Liz has a beautiful voice. Showing off her, skills, vocal skills or like Gaeul’s dancing. Everybody has each other’s best part. I think that’s kind of like teamwork for us.”

They “heart” all the international love.

Liz: “We always really feel a strong bond between fans and us. We really love fans and fans always give us love and support.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.