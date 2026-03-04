305 isn’t just an area code, it’s a way of life. Miami may be the Magic City year round, but on March 5, it’s the ultimate city. So grab your cafecito and get pumped up because Deco’s checking out how spots all over the county are celebrating 305 Day.

They don’t call Miami “the Magic City” for nothing.

But don’t just take our word for it.

Pitbull: “And it’s not for sure, it’s fo’ sure. Miami, to me, is something very special. I wouldn’t be who I am if it wasn’t for Miami, so welcome to the crib, welcome to the 305. Welcome to Dade County.”

Yeah, we’ve got the beaches, the food and nightlife. But when it comes to parties? There ain’t no party like a 305 party, especially when it comes to celebrating our city!

Rolando Aedo: “305 has become so iconic and representative of the energy, the excitement that makes Miami, Miami.”

Miami-Dade County gets its own holiday on March 5, AKA 305 Day, and the City of Hialeah is throwing the ultimate bash at Hialeah Park Casino on Saturday.

Sure, it’s two days later, but we run on Miami time anyway.

And this is a free fiesta where music, art, food and community collide.

You don’t have to wait ’til the weekend to drink up and chow down in honor of the 305.

Sazón Cubano in Miami Beach is serving up savings in the form of a city staple.

Jessica Torrens: “On 305 Day, you can get a cortadito and a pastelito for just $3.05 here at the ventanita.”

It doesn’t get more Miami than cafecito.

The pastelitos are made fresh daily and you can pick between just guava or guava and cheese.

Jessica Torrens: “It’s an all day deal until we run out, and if you’re in a hurry, you can order ahead online.”

Every stroke tells a story at the Wynwood Walls museum.

Nicole de Aguiar: “We’ve had over 140 artists that have painted here. We have over 12 sculptures right now, and two fine art galleries.”

And on 305 Day, the story is all about savings!

Nicole de Aguiar: “We’re thrilled to be celebrating 305 and Miami as a whole. We are going to be offering a specialty admissions at $3.05, which is not anything that we’ve ever done before.”

This all-day deal is over $10 in savings! And you get a free limited edition poster while supplies last.

Nicole de Aguiar: “The Wynwood Walls is a staple to Miami and it’s something where you get all of this incredible street art from around the world in one place, so it’s a really, really unique experience.”

