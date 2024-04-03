Some people call them trash pandas or sneaky bandits, or moon puppies. Raccoons are everywhere in South Florida.

The furry creatures even have their own island right here in Miami and you can visit them. Alex Miranda is on a three-hour tour of Raccoon Island where the furry creatures run wild! What’s up Alex?

Alex Miranda: You know that I love raccoons and Louie the raccoon just became our Cadbury bunny, a international celebrity at this point, but yes, you are right. The island behind me is filled with bridled raccoons. For some people, maybe that’s not a good thing. For me, it’s probably my wildest fantasy.

Sandspur Island.

Kim Boxer: “There’s a lot of wildlife between birds, the raccoons and you also see dolphins.”

AKA beer can Island.

Kim Boxer: “When you do come here. Don’t leave anything behind.”

AKA

Alex Miranda: “Wait, wait, wait, oh.”

Land of the raccoons.

Alex Miranda: “We actually found our first raccoon.”

Is a 15 mile Spoil Island, which is part of Oleta River State Park and just west of Haulover Beach. Here, wild raccoons roam free.

Alex Miranda: I am obsessed with raccoons. I follow several on Instagram.”

Kim Boxer: They’re very curious to see what you’re doing and then ultimately they want the food.”

And pampered pooches, but that’s beside the point.

Alex Miranda: “You are the cutest animal on record. See, I knew you knew that.”

We hopped on a vanquish.

Kim Boxer: “These are the creme de la creme. These are hand built out of all aluminum, around $4.1 million each.”

Oh, that little thing?

Kim Boxer: “$5000 for four hours plus tax and tip but for a $4.1 million boat.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s a steal. Let’s be real. I mean.”

Kim Boxer: “It really is.”

Alex Miranda: “Get enough friends and you just split the cost, your gold.”

Kim Boxer: “Correct and you’re allowed up to 12 guests.”

Through Brizo Marine Luxury Yacht Charters and Experiences. But if you want to full on Nat Geo experience.

Alex Miranda: “Welcome to Nat Deco, where we show you the wildlife of South Florida. Directly in front of us we have a real life wild raccoon on Raccoon Island. This raccoon is fabulous.”

Don’t come empty handed.

Kim Boxer: “Keep your little bit of distance just enough for them to get the food or put the food on the floors.”

Alex Miranda: “The thing is I really want to hug them. I really want to cuddle a raccoon.”

And like clockwork.

Woman: “We saw one over here not too long ago and one a little farther back in the woods off the trail.”

Alex Miranda: “So but you’re given up and starting to eat that watermelon.”

Woman: No, absolutely not.”

Alex Miranda: “I see otherwise.”

Woman: “It was very cute. It had a little brown furry tale.”

Alex Miranda: “Were they one of the chunky ones?

Woman: “Um, no, he was a little on the thinner side.”

On a really.

Woman #2: “Raccoon hair right there.”

Alex Miranda: “Is it dead?”

Woman #2: “Hopefully not.”

Really slow clock.

Alex Miranda: “Have you seen the movie? The Blair Witch Project?”

Girl: “No.”

Alex Miranda: “Don’t.”

Bingo.

Alex Miranda: “Oh, I see it. Oh, it’s kind of big old butt. Adorable little smoke muffins.”

Woman #2: “Amazing. This is my dream.”

Girl: “It was really cool.”

Alex Miranda: “Okay, well she thought it was cool. You were scared?”

Man: “I was scared.”

Alex Miranda: “That’s really pathetic.”

I’m taking home nothing but memories and Lola. Wait, Whose dog is this again?

Alex Miranda: “Wow, Lola. That was quite the adventure. Do you want to come back to Raccoon Island? OK, as long as there’s no raccoons.”

Now, of course, you don’t have to charter a yacht to come see Raccoon Island for yourself. You can paddle you can kayak, you know, do the normal simple things. But I have liked, I must say, this billionaire’s boat. So if you want to charter it, click here

