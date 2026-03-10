Few shows have stood the test of time like “The Golden Girls.” Between the humor, camaraderie and the fact it’s right here in SoFlo, what’s not to love? Deco’s checking out a special event happening this weekend that’s celebrating everything we love about the sitcom.

You know ’em, you love ’em.

And now, get ready to see “The Golden Girls” like you’ve never seen them before!

At the ultimate fan experience at the Broward Center in Fort Lauderdale! Take it away, ladies!

Blanche Devereaux: “Hi, I’m Blanche, and these are my roommates. This is Dorothy and Rose, and that’s Sophia! Join us at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, March 14, for the Ultimate Golden Girls Fan Experience.”

Dorothy Zbornak: “Come see our hilarious parody tribute.”

Sophia Petrillo: “Then, meet the people behind ‘The Golden Girls’ TV show.”

Rose Nylund: “There’s someone behind us?!”

Dorothy Zbornak: “The sitcom, you Scandinavian nitwit!”

Blanche Devereaux: “Oh, hi!”

Dorothy Zbornak: “Uh, Blanche, we’re in the middle of an interview.”

Blanche Devereaux: “Dorothy, there’s a man behind that camera.”

Dorothy Zbornak: “She could be in a coma, put a man within 10 feet of her, she’ll roll over and shave her legs.”

Blanche Devereaux: “He wants me, Dorothy, I can feel it.”

Dorothy Zbornak: “Let somebody else feel it.”

Rose Nylund: “You know, this reminds me of a story back in St. Olaf.”

Dorothy Zbornak: “Shut up, Rose!”

Blanche Devereaux: “Shut up, Rose!”

Sophia Petrillo: “Shut up, Rose!”

Easy now, girls, because at this event, the drag show is just part of the fun!

Blanche Devereaux: “Not only do you get to see our tribute show, but you get to meet some of the people behind ‘The Golden Girls,’ like writers and producers and script supervisors. We also have personal assistants from Estelle Getty and Bea Arthur, so not only do you get to see behind-the-scenes, but you also get to learn a lot about their personal lives as well. And it’s gonna be a lot of secrets as we pull back the curtain on the whole television series.”

Secrets, fun, and some wise words from Rose.

Rose Nylund: “The older you get, the better you get. Unless you’re a banana.”

And a whole lot of shenanigans, including trivia, photo ops, and a sing-along!

Because at the end of the day, this fan experience is all about celebrating friendship.

Rose Nylund: “It’s about the community and finding like-minded people and people like ourselves later on in life. You know, life’s not done when you turn 50.”

Golden Girls: The Ultimate Fan Experience is going down this Saturday at the Broward Center. The event is 21 and over.

FOR MORE INFORMATION

Golden Girls: The Ultimate Fan Experience at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts

201 Southwest 5th Avenue

March 14

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312

To buy tickets, click here.

