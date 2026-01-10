Bella Hadid, Paul Mescal, and Zendaya are just a few of the big names turning 30 this year, but there’s another huge birthday milestone happening today, right here in South Florida. We’re talking about this show: Deco Drive! We didn’t get any gifts, but plenty of birthday wishes.

Woman: “Did you hear?”

Woman: “Wait one second. It’s their birthday?”

Both: “Happy birthday. Deco.”

Two other women: “Happy Deco-versary.”

Man: “Hey, it’s been 30 years. I can’t believe it! Happy birthday, Deco Drive, from all of us here in Wynwood.”

Man: “Happy birthday, Deco. You don’t look a day over 25.”

Woman: “Happy dirty 30 Deco.”

Man: “Happy birthday, Deco Drive. Thanks for keeping it real for 30 years.”

Woman: “Happy 30th birthday, Deco!”

Woman: “Love you, Lynn and Shireen.”

Man: “Hey. What’s up? Hey, happy birthday, Deco Drive.”

