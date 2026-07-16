Speaking of “The Odyssey,” it’s a story that has stood the test of time and now it’s making its way to the big screen. The film is dropping anchor in theaters with a journey that’s anything but ordinary. Deco caught up with the cast when they were here in Miami to find out what it was like working on such a massive cinematic experience.

Some stories never go out of style. “The Odyssey” is setting sail for a whole new generation.

It follows Matt Damon’s 10-year struggle to return home to Ithaca after fighting in the Trojan War.

Christopher Nolan turns the ancient legacy into a big screen adventure with a journey that’s just as emotional as it is epic.

Matt and John Leguizamo tell us just that.

Matt Damon: “It is a little overwhelming at first, I think, because the story, it’s been with us for, you know, almost 3,000 years and I think it really helped me that Chris was the one offering me the part because that meant a few things: One, it meant he was directing it, and the other meant, he thought I could do it.”

From massive battles to moments that feel incredibly real. This wasn’t just a movie set to Chris.

Matt Damon: “He talked a lot about that, about everything feeling really lived in. So across every department, the wardrobe, you know, everything felt layered. Even the makeup — the layers of dirt.”

John Leguizamo: “He doesn’t want anything fake, anything phoned in. It’s all got to be real. So we’re really cold, we’re really dirty, we’re really hungry ’cause he doesn’t take breaks, he just works and works, but he’s there with you.”

And with a cast this big, the chemistry never feels lost at sea.

Everyone is rowing in the same direction.

Matt Damon: “You totally believe that this is a real family that wants to be together — and that’s why it hits you at the end. It’s like a gut punch.”

This story is really about the road home, and how it changes you along the way.

And Matt knows a thing or two about life on the water after living here in South Florida.

So we had to ask if this colossal voyage changed the way he feels about setting sail.

Matt Damon: “I feel great on the water. We actually spent months on the water, but we had an incredible boat crew that was with us.”

John Leguizamo: “And those were real boats.”

Matt Damon: “Everything was real.”

John Leguizamo: “Those weren’t fake boats. They were real, Greek, ancient Greek boats.”

“The Odyssey” sails into theaters Friday, and the film is already making waves with a 99% score on Rotten Tomatoes.

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