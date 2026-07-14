Suki Waterhouse is making beautiful music. And she’s back with her third album full of dreamy vibes. Deco is catching up with Suki to hear all about the sounds behind her songs and her newest adventure in life.

Oh man, don’t mess with Suki Waterhouse and her man.

The English rockstar is doing love all over again with her newest album, “Loveland”.

Suki Waterhouse: “I write all the time. So I never really stop for very long. So right after the Memoir of a Sparklemuffin was finished, yeah I started on this like writing journey the last two years.”

Suki’s journey also includes a two-year-old daughter she shares with actor, Robert Pattinson.

Suki Waterhouse: “I don’t think the record is like a record really about me. You wouldn’t listen to it and be like ‘Oh this is she’s just become a mom record.’ There are certain songs that maybe I address that. I think Back In Love for me maybe felt like the rising out of, like not a state where I was ever out of love but like where i just felt like my vibration has raised itself back.”

Even though being a mom is priority number one, her little princess is already locked in when it comes to her work.

Suki Waterhouse: “There was like a bunch of jobs and I said, ‘which one does mommy do?’ and she pointed to the one with a guitar. So it’s kind of crazy. She’s almost like two and half now, so she’s really switched on, knows what we’re doing. I can explain it to her much better.”

But this latest project made her realize a few things.

Suki Waterhouse: “The seasons that you go through they do change and they, you do get lifted and you suddenly have revelations. I think that has been really deepened by becoming a parent. I’m really in heaven with her, just like enjoying her so much.”

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