It’s trivia with a splash of fear and one South Florida family is taking their game night to new heights and depths on Fox’s “The Quiz with Balls.”

Meet the Minervini family. They’re the next contestants on “The Quiz with Balls.”

Deco caught up with them before their episode airs Monday night to find out more about that freakishly large ball!

Craig Minervini: “You know, just looking at the size of that thing, it’s like twice the size of us. It is scary, the most frantic part is you finally lock in your answer, you are on a plank and you feet are practically over the plank.”

Doug Minervini: “It’s a six foot drop.”

Craig Minervini: “More! I think it’s at least 10.”

Doug Minervini: “And then the water is, like, 11 feet deep.”

Craig Minervini: “Yeah, it’s a scary proposition to meet that baby.”

Hopefully, the Minervini family knows how to swim or have their life jackets ready.

To catch the Minervini family take on “The Quiz with Balls,” tune in to Channel 7 Monday night at 9 p.m.

