He’s a Miami creative supplying the latest fashion for the closets of celebrities and art for their walls! From Miami to Hollywood — local designer Vic Garcia is catching some serious attention. Deco caught up with the rising star at his Coral Gables studio for a closer look into his super positive and creative world.

You may want to get used to the name Vic Garcia, because very soon you’ll see it everywhere.

The Miami native is spreading positivity through his work as an artist and a clothing designer.

Vic Garcia: “I create all these little characters that you’ll find throughout my different mediums with positive messages, and I’m here to try to leave the world a little better.”

And big names are hanging his work, from rapper Rick Ross to Miami Heat star Bam Adebayo.

For Vic, it’s a dream come true.

Vic Garcia: “It definitely feels good. They are obviously on another stage that maybe not the ordinary person is on and now they are supporters of my dreams.”

But his artwork isn’t the only thing making waves.

Vic Garcia: “I have two separate clothing brands. One is ‘Vic Garcia World,’ which is basically around all my characters and positive messages that you’ll find throughout my drawings, and then I created a second brand called ‘All Good Things Are Welcome Here.'”

A pair of sweats created for his “All Good Things Are Welcome Here” line even appeared on the big screen!

Vic Garcia: “I was watching ‘Happy Gilmore 2,’ like all of us, and all of a sudden, Adam Sandler is walking into the scene and he’s wearing my sweatpants and I go, ‘Wow, this is crazy. Like, how did he get my pants?'”

I mean, Vic’s line is sold at more the 60 Macy’s stores nationwide!

His streetwear line “Vic Garcia’s World” is sold on Nordstrom’s website, and it’s also receiving major celeb love.

Vic Garcia: “The other day, I dropped a golf collection and then few days later, people started sending me these photo of DJ Khaled getting off his plane, rocking the shirt.”

While his work is standing on its own, a little family backing definitely helps.

“Godfather” star and Miami resident Andy Garcia is Vic’s uncle, and Vic says the actor has cheered him on from the very start.

Vic Garcia: “He’s definitely a big supporter. He loves what I’m doing. He’s all for it and he keeps pushing me to strive for greatness for sure.”

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.