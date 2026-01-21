Sometimes, the idea of starting over can feel monumental. Even though you know you should do it, it’s hard. And that’s a question Kevin James is answering in his new rom-com, “Solo Mio.” Deco’s Alex Miranda is live at the world premiere in Coconut Grove, where he was chatting it up with Kevin James on all things Italy.

That movie, “Solo Mio,” and the world premiere here at The Grove at Cinepolis. We caught Kevin right before he walked into the theater to watch the movie with fans. In it, he plays Matt, who was excited to marry the love of his life before she leaves him at the altar in Rome.

Alex: “You’re giving the ultimate Florida man right now. What kind of adventure do you like to go on here in Florida, when you’re not gallivanting across Italy and other fabulous parts of the world?”

Kevin James: “I’ll take a boat and I’ll put it out in the water, as long as it’s still tied to the dock and I don’t go anywhere and I’ll float for 45 minutes. I’m that kind of guy, like I don’t care.”

Alex: “Sounds good to me. Let’s do it. I’m ready to go tomorrow. “

Kevin James: “Absolutely.”

Alex: “I heard you call this film maybe your best ever in your career. That’s…”

Kevin James: “I know it’s my best ever.”

Alex: “OK, so…”

Kevin James: “That might not be saying much.”

Alex: “Come on, man, we love you in all your work.”

Kevin James: “Oh, thank you, thank you. But I believe it’s my best. And I think it’s certainly, I got to work with the best around me and it was just amazing. So I’m thrilled that these guys were a part of it.”

Alex: “Because your character, Matt, finds himself basically starting over in an unexpected way. So that’s very real for all of us, I think, in one way or another. So kind of tell me about the heart behind the film.”

Kevin James: “Well that’s it, I mean, things never, by the way, rarely ever work out the way you think they’re actually going to go. But I do believe that God always has something better for you. And the story is about hope, not giving up and kind of just keep going, keep pushing through. And when you do, I mean, everything, every obstacle can be overcome. It really can. And it sounds so cliche, but it’s true. And you can have the greatest, the fun while doing it. And man, that’s where the greatest love is.”

Alex: “And your character, Matt, goes on an emotional adventure in Italy. But you, the actor, right? Kevin goes on, I’m sure quite an adventure just there. So what was…”

Kevin James: “I gained pounds 30 pounds, 30 pounds alone.”

Alex: “If you didn’t, I would have been upset with you.”

Kevin James: “You know it. Literally, right now I can’t even, I’m thinner in the movie.”

Alex: “You look amazing.”

Kevin James: “30 pounds.”

Alex: “What did you love getting up to over there?”

Kevin James: “Oh, my gosh, I love, it was, like, amazing. We would go to, we would do every pasta possible. By the way, we did it in Rome and in Tuscany. So it’s like, it was nonstop.”

Alex: “What a drag.”

Kevin James: “Yeah. It was, it was a very tough movie to get up and work and grind every day. No, it was a lot of fun. But yeah, I did get fat and I did crave a burger. I wanted a burger, man. I did miss it.”

Alex: “You miss the burger. And then finally, for all of your SoFlo fans and viewers, why would you tell them to go out and watch ‘Solo Mio?'”

Kevin James: “Because I think you’re going to have the greatest time ever, and I think the world needs it now. I think it’s a throwback to the rom-coms that I love. It’s a classic movie. It’s filled with hope and love and funny, and you guys are just going to have the greatest time.”

Alex: “You’ll be hungry while watching it.”

Kevin James: “Amen.”

“Solo Mio” opens in theaters Feb. 6.

