All good things must come to an end, and that includes the current season of “Name That Tune.” But the good news is: Monday’s finale features a SoFlo native!

Jane Castro, name that tune!

This Miami girl is a musician, so she’s the perfect person to rep the 305 on Fox.

Deco caught up with Jane ahead of tonight’s big finale to get the inside scoop on the show, and she told us it’s game on!

Jane Castro: “I have been told that I’m an encyclopedia of music. I know music. I can, like, I’ll listen to something, and I’ll be, like, right away I’ll be like, ‘I know that name, I know that singer. I know everything,’ so I was ready for this show, I was ready! I’m on the finale tonight, and it’s so exciting and so great, like, this is a great start for 2026.”

You can catch Jane on “Name That Tune” at 8 p.m. on Fox, right after Deco.

Make us proud, girl! You got this.

