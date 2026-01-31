If your love life has more plot twists than your group chat, it’s probably time to rethink your relationship goals. First step: check out Amazon Prime’s rom-com, “Relationship Goals” — starring Method Man and Kelly Rowland. This one brings the laughs and heart with a little side-eye. Deco caught up with the stars to talk about mindful dating.

Yes, stay calm because dating is hard out there.

Rom-com “Relationship Goals” is based around the book with the same name. Star Kelly Rowland, of Destiny’s Child fame, plays an upcoming boss in the movie, who has to fight for her job against ex-lover, AKA Method Man, and thought getting to the top is all that matters.

Just like her character, Kelly did have a “dream man” wish list.

Kelly Rowland: “I had a list in my 20s. When I was learning about, you know, love. Some stuff that I had on my list, Leah had on her list, it’s just very surface stuff. It’s all stuff that you think you need.”

Her co-star besties are also manifesting their person.

Robin Thede: “Dating is hard. I think for me, I do have a list, but it’s pretty general. It’s like kindness, nice teeth.”

Annie Gonzalez: “The amount of square feet he has in his apartment.”

Robin Thede: “Yeah, apartment?”

Annie Gonzalez: “My bad, home.”

Robin Thede: “House.”

For hunky, Method Man’s character, getting out of the playa’ game is part of finding himself.

Cliff “Method Man” Smith: “He’s at a point now where he’s thinking about legacy. You think about things like what’s your contribution to society is and how do you make your mark. He’s done that as far as business goes but personal life and when he runs back into Leah, it’s sort of like something drew him here. I found her again.”

Both Kelly and Method have been in double digit marriages. What’s the secret to achieving #relationship goals?

Kelly Rowland: “I think communication is everything. It really, really is. I think you got to talk, talk when it’s ugly, talk when it’s great, talk through it all.”

Cliff “Method Man” Smith: “You want to genuinely wake up in the morning, look over and like the person that’s laying next to you in the bed. Period.”

Check out the crew of “Relation Goals” on Amazon Prime, due out Feb. 4.

