Thursday night’s Billboard Music Awards have a star-packed performances lined up. Tyla, Teddy Swims and Jelly Roll are just a few artists that are gonna be hitting the stage.

Top nominees of the night include Zach Bryan, Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen, and most special to us is the host: comedian, actress and Deco alumni Michelle Buteau!

Hello, Billboard Awards! The show gives props to the year’s biggest artists, albums, songs, producers and songwriters.

Comedian and former Deco editor Michelle Buteau is hosting. She’s come a long way, baby, and we’re so proud of her.

Michelle Buteau: “As the only child that was home alone a lot, doing a lot of videos up in the bathroom mirror, always wanting to be a VJ, this is truly a dream come true.”

Being the host has its perks, because she gets a front-row seat to the performance-filled party.

Michelle Buteau: “Just to be able to be in a room with fans like myself saying, ‘Oh, my God. Coldplay. Taylor Swift. Teddy Swims.’ It’s like, ‘Tyla.’ It’s like, these are the artists that have scored our lives in the last few years, and so, the fact that we can all be in a room and celebrate them was, I mean, it was – the excitement was, like, it did feel like New Year’s Eve, just like with every artist that we saw perform.”

Michelle’s talking about artists like Shaboozey. Not only does he perform, but he holds the record for the longest charting number one song for “A Bar Song– Tipsy”. He has six nods.

Shaboozey: “It’s a testament to all the hard work and dedication and sacrifice we just put in, to everything we’ve been doing, just having a great team, great support, great fans.”

Tyla has eight nods and can’t contain her excitement. People even know who she is.

Tyla: “It’s been really cool to see my name there, and my songs there, and to see how far my music is spreading.”

As for Teddy Swims, he’s up for seven awards. He’s just glad to share the spotlight with those he considers family.

Teddy Swims: “I think I have the best friends, the best team, the best love and support and, you know, what is it without having anyone to share it with?”

You can catch the Billboard Music Awards Thursday night on 7, right after Deco.

