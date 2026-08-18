Lynn, I don’t know about you, but I wish weekends were longer. I’m feeling stressed just thinking about it. But thankfully, laughter is the best medicine and there’s a new comedy coming out this week that features a fun connection to our show! Deco’s getting down to some funny business with the cast of “Spa Weekend.”

When life gets crazy and overwhelming, you just need a girls’ weekend to unwind and relax.

And when former Deco Drive editor-turned-comedic superstar Michelle Buteau is involved, you know it’s gonna be a good time.

Michelle Buteau: “Oh my God, I used to edit for Deco Drive when I was in college in my 20s.”

Isla Fisher: “Aw, that’s so cute!”

Michelle, Leslie Mann and Anna Faris are ready to relax in the new comedy, “Spa Weekend.”

But their chaotic bestie, played by Isla Fisher, has other plans in mind.

Isla Fisher: “We get a little more class on the outside of the view chairs, and as you get towards the center, it gets a little more sass.”

That means the comedy is getting physical.

Michelle Buteau: “Like at one point, I think we were just like, ‘Try to hit our face. Hit our face.'”

Isla Fisher: “Yeah.”

Michelle Buteau: “We wanted to make it really funny, just do what you gotta do. We got hit a lot.”

Anna Fairs: “Yeah, it was amazing to just watch Isla be, like, explosive. You really didn’t know where the scene was gonna go.”

All in good fun, right? No harm, no foul?

Isla Fisher: “Are you working with Leslie lawyer?”

Leslie Mann: “Yeah, we need to get it on tape.”

Lawyers aside, the whole experience sounds like a great party.

Anna Faris: “Like summer vacation, but it was supposed to be a job.”

And every good vacay needs some good jams, like:

Leslie Mann: “Guns ‘n Roses.”

Isla Fisher: “Yeah, gunners! Great call. Anything from that, gunners, anything.”

Michelle Buteau: “I think Beyoncé homecoming for me makes me, I look like I’m teaching a modified version Zumba class somewhere.”

In the film, the girls’ spa weekend unfolds as a birthday trip. So we wanted to know if these leading ladies had any fun b-day plans up their sleeves.

Leslie Mann: “I would like to go to a lake and do water sports.”

Isla Fisher: “Yeah!”

Leslie Mann: “I feel like it’s the most fun ever. “

Isla Fisher: “I wanna go to Vietnam or Japan again, and that’s mine. I’d like to take these, I’d like us all to go altogether. I think I’d be really fun.”

Anna Faris: “Oh really? You wanna hang out with me?”

Isla Fisher: “Yeah, you can ride your motorbike.”

Anna Faris: “Oh yeah. I just got my motorcycle license, so I’ve been practicing over the summer with learning how to ride. I can’t wait, I’m ready.”

Copyright 2026 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.