It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas on Discovery+’s Food Network. A familiar foodie face is one of the stars in the streaming service’s first scripted movie.

The network known for cooking shows is in the holiday movie game.

The flick stars Molly McCook and Aaron O’Connell as a pair who find love in a town called Peppermint Hallow.

Don’t blink, because Food Network regular Ree Drummond makes an appearance, and she can cook up a storm and act.

Molly McCook: “There’s a lot of peppermint sweet treats and things, but also, pioneer woman Ree Drummond makes a cameo a few times in this film. It was a really big deal for us.”

“Candy Coated Christmas” is streaming now on Discovery+.

