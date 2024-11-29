We all look forward to getting gifts in December. Some come under the Christmas tree, and some come on screens of various sizes. 2024 is going out in style, with movies to remember. Here’s a bunch of them.

John Kani (as Rafiki, voice): “Long before they became legends, Mufasa and the prince who would come to be known as Scar became brothers.”

Talk about a mane event. “Mufasa: The Lion King” tells the story of how this cool cat went from orphan to king of the Pride Lands.

Miami’s Oscar winner Barry Jenkins directed the movie. Way to go, Barry! Let ’em hear you roar.

Nicolas Hoult (as Bob Mathews): “You know, in every revolution, someone has to fire the first shot.”

Cash me if you can. Cops can’t figure out who’s been robbing a bunch of banks in the Pacific Northwest, but Jude Law has an idea.

He believes the criminals are a domestic terrorist gang. That’s the gist of “The Order.”

Adrienne Rose White (as Sally): “Don’t you just love getting to be home with him all the time.”

Amy Adams (as Mother): “Yeah, I do, I love it.”

“Nightbitch,” please. The dark comedy follows Amy Adams’ antics as a stay-at-home mom.

Every now and again, Amy turns into a dog because she feels like she’s losing her identity being stuck at home with her kid. Probably based on a true story.

Eric Berryman (as Tom Wilson): “Who wrote this?”

Dan Fogler (as Albert Grossman): “He did.”

Bob’s your uncle. He’s also a great singer.

That’s why Timothée Chalamet is playing Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown.” The biopic is about the singer’s rise to fame.

Michael Peña (as Coach Bobby Williams): “Why do you wrestle?”

Jharrel Jerome (as Anthiny Robles): “Some people, like, the first thing they see is what’s missing.”

“Unstoppable” is the true story of wrestler Anthony Robles. He was born with one leg, but that didn’t stop him from becoming a champion wrestler.

Jennifer Lopez stars as his mom, and she produced the movie, along with her soon-to-be ex, Ben Affleck, and Matt Damon.

Oh, baby. There’s a lot going on in “Babygirl.”

Here’s the deal: Nicole Kidman is having an affair with her young intern, played by Harris Dickinson, and he just loooves pushing the envelope with their sex games.

James Marsden (as Tom Wachowski): “Sonic, you finally found your family.”

“Sonic the Hedgehog 3” finds Sonic, Knuckles and Tails reuniting to protect the planet from Shadow.

If all those names make sense to you, you get a Deco gold star. Oh, Idris Elba, Keanu Reeves and Jim Carrey star in the film.

Ben Schwartz (as Sonic, voice): “What did you do?”

Keanu Reeves (as Shadow, voice): “What I had to.”

