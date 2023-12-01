It’s that time of year again, when the art world and everyone associated with it descends upon Miami. Now, it might not be Art Basel, dahling, but there will be tons of events happening over the next few days — and since there are so many choices but so little time, Deco’s got a roundup that will make your choice on where to go a little easier.

And the art beat goes on — as in Art Beat Miami.

Marie Louissaint: “There’s musical performances, there’s beautiful sculptures, a great art gallery at every location. We’re at Brightline Miami, downtown and Overtown, we’re in Liberty City, we’re at the Caribbean Marketplace in Little Haiti.”

And you can get your art, food, fashion and music on for five days.

Haitian band Strings can’t wait to entertain the masses.

Olivier Ambroise: “We play flamenco tropical. It comes from traditional Haitian rhythms and Spanish flamenco guitars. It’s very guitar heavy, very instrumental, and people tend to love it all over the world.”

Nailed it. Jamaican artist Gavin Jordan can’t wait for everyone to check out his new place, 24 Marie Fine Art Gallery.

Gavin Jordan: “A lot of the pieces here are a reflection of people who I’ve met throughout this journey.”

Gavin’s art is like no other, but don’t take our word for it. We’ll let him tell you why.

Gavin Jordan: “I saw an artist do a piece with nails, and I tried to redo that piece myself because I found it very interesting, because it had that 3D element to it, but during that process, and after hitting my fingers several times, I decided that was too hard to do, but it taught me how a 3D painting could look, and then I said to myself, ‘What could be easier than nails?’ And the idea to start using screws came about. You get more precision by using screws.”

Dude’s gonna be very busy this weekend. Not only does he have events at the gallery, his pieces are popping up at the Spectrum Miami Art Fair, too.

Opa-locka is home to Ten North Group’s “Art of Transformation.”

Willie Logan: “We believe that art does transform lives as well as places — whether it’s visual art, performance, music or dance. The theme this year is ‘Africa Global,’ and the idea is that Africa is global. There’s not a place you can go in the world where you won’t find its culture, its people, its music and its food.”

The exhibits will be in a three-block area, but make sure you explore “Garden of Humanity” from James Brazil.

James Brazil: “The ‘Garden of Humanity’ really kind of was born out of, where does knowledge come from? The wood itself is almost 130, 140 years old. You’re actually going to be experiencing the sculpture by walking in the water, because it’s a very thin layer, and then you really are part of the presentation.”

Willie Logan: “It’s going to be an exciting week for people to come together, for people to discover new places, as well as to see beautiful, engaging art.”

10th Annual Art Beat Miami

Dec. 6-10

artbeatmiami.com

Spectrum Miami

Dec. 6-10

redwoodartgroup.com/spectrum-miami

Ten North Group’s “Art of Transformation.”

Dec. 2-10

tennorthgroup.com/art-of-transformation

